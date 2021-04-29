ChargePoint Continues to Enhance the EV Driver Experience with Android Auto Integration

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ChargePoint Continues to Enhance the EV Driver Experience with Android Auto Integration

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



ChargePoint%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:CHPT, Financial), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, now working with Android Auto, is making the transition to electric mobility easier and more seamless for drivers. This new integration brings essential EV charging functionality inside the vehicle, allowing drivers to easily access charging information directly from their infotainment system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005423/en/

Android Auto compatibility brings essential charging functionality directly into the vehicle, helping drivers easily find nearby stations and more. (Photo: ChargePoint)

Android Auto compatibility brings essential charging functionality directly into the vehicle, helping drivers easily find nearby stations and more. (Photo: ChargePoint)



At ChargePoint, we know that the shift to electric mobility relies on driver experience, and ChargePoints Android Auto app is another pivotal step in the evolution already underway, driven by software and increased connectivity, said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product, ChargePoint. By integrating essential charging data directly into the vehicles infotainment system, drivers are even more empowered and informed. With the ability to connect their phone directly to their EV through Android Auto, drivers now have access to ChargePoint app information right on the vehicle display. The enhanced connection between app and vehicle represents the next step in how drivers and passengers are fueling mobility and how ChargePoint is delivering technology solutions to fit the needs of EV drivers now and in the future.



Beginning today, Android users will be able to harness the power of the ChargePoint app on their vehicle display by simply connecting an Android phone, with the ChargePoint app installed and running Android 6.0 or above, to an Android Auto compatible vehicle. Key features of the application include:





  • Map with nearby stations;





  • Ability to check station status;





  • Select the station list for more detailed information;





  • Begin a charging session;





  • Filter nearby stations by charging speed, availability and cost;





  • Compatibility with the drivers EV make and model; and





  • If a station is busy, the driver can use the in-vehicle app to click Notify Me to find out when the station becomes available again.





This integration with Android Auto underscores ChargePoints decade-plus commitment to enhancing the experience for drivers and businesses helping to accelerate the shift to electric mobility.



About ChargePoint



ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoints cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 90 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. For more information, visit the ChargePoint+pressroom, the ChargePoint+Investor+Relations site, or contact ChargePoints North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.



Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005423/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)