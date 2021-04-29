Logo
Accuray Customers Achieve Top Scores in AAPM MArkerless Lung Target Tracking CHallenge (MATCH) Using Synchrony® Technology on the Radixact® and CyberKnife® Systems

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

- American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) Grand Challenge MATCH event was designed to evaluate the potential to track lung tumor motion without fiducial markers in real-time during radiation therapy

- Results demonstrate exceptional accuracy is achievable with the Accuray-only Synchrony Lung Tracking with Respiratory Modeling Technology

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 29, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Accuray customers took the top two positions in the MArkerless Lung Target Tracking CHallenge (MATCH) experimental branch using the Accuray Synchrony Lung Tracking with Respiratory Modeling on the Radixact next-generation TomoTherapy platform, and CyberKnife System, respectively. The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Synchrony technology is unique in using image guidance during radiation treatment delivery to detect motion and automatically adapt and synchronize radiation treatment in real-time with the movement of the target.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

The MATCH challenge applied a common measurement methodology to evaluate how closely each participant's tumor-tracking algorithm was able to follow the position of the phantom target over time. Scoring was based on how accurately and precisely each participant's radiation therapy system delivered the radiation beam in comparison to the location of the phantom target, based on its pre-specified, programmed motion.

Accuray customers created treatment plans using the Synchrony markerless lung tracking algorithm on the Radixact and CyberKnife Systems to track targets in the anthropomorphically realistic lung phantom, as the targets moved according to motion traces that closely mimicked real clinical breathing patterns. The results showed that this tumor-tracking methodology is capable of accurately locating lung tumors throughout treatment without implanting any fiducial markers.

"I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to test our approach for tracking lung tumor motion in the MATCH challenge. The results we achieved mirror those we have seen during the validation of the Synchrony technology on the Radixact System at our hospitals," said Lee Goddard, MPhys, DABR, physicist at Montefiore Health System and one of the team members involved in the effort. "As part of the process, more than 200 image-guided radiation therapy (IMRT) QA plans were delivered, with the majority being markerless (fiducial-free) lung tumor plans. We precisely tracked targets of various densities and shapes as they moved over the course of treatment delivery, improving the accuracy of radiation doses delivered."

Benefits of enhanced accuracy and precision
The ability to automatically track lung tumor motion without fiducial markers in real-time during the radiation treatment provides numerous benefits, including:

  • A highly accurate, comfortable alternative for patients
  • A faster, less complex treatment for clinicians
  • Physicists can feel confident the beam delivery is accurately synchronized to the moving target in the lung
  • Clinicians can deliver radiation with submillimeter accuracy, while significantly reducing margins and minimizing irradiation of healthy tissue and critical structures
  • Patients can breathe normally, without uncomfortable restraints or difficult and inefficient gating techniques
  • A completely non-invasive treatment option for medically inoperable patients

"We congratulate the Montefiore team who was able to create and deliver the top AAPM Challenge plan, using the Synchrony technology, that accurately tracked and corrected for motion that is inherent in the treatment of lung tumors. Their results demonstrate that precise and personalized patient care can be achieved when clinical skills are combined with innovative technology," said Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D at Accuray. "Synchrony on the Radixact and CyberKnife Systems enables highly accurate and efficient delivery of (ultra) hypofractionated radiation therapy, increasingly being used to treat a range of lung tumors. Medical care teams are able to deliver more dose to the target with greater precision and without the use of fiducial markers, expanding the possibility for more patients to be eligible for radiation therapy and providing a treatment option that gets them back to living their lives, faster."

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex caseswhile making commonly treatable cases even easierto meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Accuray
Beth Kaplan
Tel: +1 (408) 789-4426
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-customers-achieve-top-scores-in-aapm-markerless-lung-target-tracking-challenge-match-using-synchrony-technology-on-the-radixact-and-cyberknife-systems-301279938.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

