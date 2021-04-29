Logo
Tanium Adds Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to its Multi-Cloud Strategy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Oracle's next generation cloud infrastructure bolsters Tanium-as-a-Service with built-in security and high availability for the mid-market

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Tanium, the provider of endpoint management and security built for the world's most-demanding IT environments, has turned to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) as part of its multi-cloud approach to deliver its flagship SaaS platform, Tanium-as-a-Service (TaaS).

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

TaaS is designed to provide comprehensive visibility, control and intelligence at the edge, wherever the endpoints sit. The solution benefits from OCI's built-in security, high availability and superior price-performance. The result is that Tanium can reach a broader set of customers to help them more efficiently secure their IT environments.

"Adopting Oracle as a cloud partner gives our customers an industry-leading, security-first approach to endpoint management," said Orion Hindawi, co-founder and CEO of Tanium. "With Oracle, we can expand our customer base to help small enterprises and the mid-market take control of their endpoints by offering a competitively priced solution with zero infrastructure. With Tanium, organizations can achieve manageability, security and insight where digital business begins, at the endpoint."

Oracle and Tanium will jointly market and sell solutions in an alliance that will accelerate Tanium's global expansion and provide manageability and security at scale.

"As cyberattacks increase in volume and sophistication, we are seeing a groundswell of companies adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its built-in security and price-performance advantages," said Dave Profozich, senior vice president, ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. "Adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will allow Tanium customers to benefit by reducing their risk, while staying ahead of emerging threats."

Tanium is a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and Tanium solutions are available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, where customers can search for available applications and services to find the best business solutions for their organization.

About Tanium
Tanium offers endpoint management and security that is built for the world's most demanding IT environments. Many of the world's largest and most sophisticated organizations, including nearly half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and multiple branches of the US Armed Forces rely on Tanium to make confident decisions, operate efficiently and effectively, and remain resilient against disruption. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of "Top 100 Private Companies in Cloud Computing" for five consecutive years and ranked 4th on FORTUNE's list of the "Best Workplaces in Technology 2020." Visit us at www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oracle
Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanium-adds-oracle-cloud-infrastructure-to-its-multi-cloud-strategy-301279531.html

SOURCE Oracle

