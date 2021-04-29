Logo
Kaiser Permanente Transforms HR with Oracle Cloud

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Healthcare industry giant streamlines HR and improves the employee experience for its 220,000+ workforce with Oracle Cloud HCM

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente partnered with Oracle to modernize its business processes with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to deliver intuitive employee experiences, simplify complex HR processes, and meet the health and safety needs of its workforce.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

Kaiser Permanente is one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare providers in the US with 39 hospitals, more than 700 medical offices, and 12.4 million members. Committed to providing excellent experiences to both patients and employees, Kaiser Permanente wanted to improve its ability to deliver personalized, digital experiences for its workforce. Kaiser Permanente rolled out Oracle Cloud HCM across its organization and was able to streamline crucial HCM systems while facing the significant business and talent management challenges that come with managing teams of essential workers during a global pandemic.

"The healthcare industry has been subjected to significant disruption requiring a flexible approach to both business operations and workforce management," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM. "With Oracle Cloud HCM, Kaiser Permanente can enhance the employee experience by providing quick and easy access to helpful HR resources and information, managing complex work schedules, providing payroll, helping to increase productivity in recruiting, establishing new ways of learning, and improving decision-making with end-to-end talent management. Having a cloud-based HCM system improves access to key resources for these essential workers and will help Kaiser Permanente quickly address future workforce challenges as they arise."

"The use of Oracle Cloud HCM is a key step in our strategy to simplify and modernize our technology. It enables us to replace multiple aging applications with a single, scalable enterprise-wide platform; a significant step in our journey toward innovative, cloud-based solutions. We look forward to realizing many benefits from this step in the months and years to come," said Diane Comer, Kaiser Permanente's chief information and technology officer.

Kaiser Permanente is working with Oracle to modernize multiple business processes across its organization. Kaiser Permanente has also selected additional Oracle Cloud Services to modernize its electronic medical records data warehouse and disaster recovery preparation and to improve analytics and member insights.

About Oracle
Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaiser-permanente-transforms-hr-with-oracle-cloud-301279775.html

SOURCE Oracle

