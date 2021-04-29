Glory Star Enters Into Discussion for the Launch of its CheerCar Application on Internet of Vehicle platforms

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Glory Star Enters Into Discussion for the Launch of its CheerCar Application on Internet of Vehicle platforms

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) ("Glory Star" or the "Company"), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that it has entered into discussions with major new energy vehicles manufacturers in China for the launch of CheerCar, its in-vehicle audio and video content mobile application, onto their Internet of Vehicle (IoV) platforms.

Developed internally by the Company, CheerCar is an in-vehicle mobile application providing audio and video content which can be accessed by drivers and passengers of electric vehicles ("EVs"). CheerCar utilizes an AI-powered search engine and the Company's broad portfolio of content offerings to recommend different genres of multimedia content to its users based on their interests and specific needs. Types of content currently available on CheerCar include entertainment, geography, science, technology, linguistics, economics, history, and more. CheerCar is able to offer various engaging features to front-seat passengers, such as real-time content, voice control micro-video recording, and more. CheerCar also provides entertainment to back-seat passengers in the form of video recommendations, revolving photo and text content, one-click shopping experiences, and more. CheerCar has already entered the testing phase for the IoV platforms with several domestic EV manufacturers.

Mr. Bing Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star, commented, "The new large in-vehicle screens of automobiles will create some of the most important use cases for the next generation of mobile users. As IoV technology continues to evolve, there will be an increasing number of connections established between mobile phones and automobiles. Following this industry trend, we have designed CheerCar to strengthen these connections, provide more diverse audio and video content to users, and enhance the experiences of both drivers and passengers."

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China. Glory Star's ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people's lives. The Company's large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking states include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to develop its online retail and SaaS industry value chains, expand its business relationship with existing clients and continue its business growth trajectory. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the inability to successfully launch CheerCar; the inability to have CheerCar adopted by new energy vehicle manufactures; and the inability to integrate CheerCar into LoV platforms. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Contacts

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited
Yida Ye
Email: [email protected]

ICR LLC.
Sharon Zhou
Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glory-star-enters-into-discussion-for-the-launch-of-its-cheercar-application-on-internet-of-vehicle-platforms-301279943.html

SOURCE Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)