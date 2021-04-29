Logo
Rackspace Technology Announces Strategic Investment in Platform9 and Launches Rackspace Managed Platform for Kubernetes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Companies will collaborate on products, technologies, and go to market activities

SAN ANTONIO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has made a strategic investment inPlatform9, the leading SaaS Managed Kubernetes provider for distributed clouds, and launchedRackspace Managed Platform for Kubernetes (MPK). Driven by a shared multicloud vision, both companies will collaborate and deeply align on products, technologies, and go-to-market activities.

The investment from Rackspace Technology comes at a critical point as the industry moves closer to a multicloud and distributed clouds future, saidSirish Raghuram, CEO of Platform9. We are looking forward to working with the Rackspace Technology team to accelerate our customers cloud journeys. Platform9s SaaS managed Kubernetes, paired with the Rackspace Technology teams unmatched leadership in managed operations along with Fanatical Experience is a game-changer in distributed Kubernetes management.

Businesses today are moving to containers and Kubernetes in an effort to improve delivery metrics, accelerate digital transformation, and decrease time to market. This transition to a modern application framework often leaves businesses having to balance between streamlining the delivery of critical applications and infrastructure with delivering meaningful results to their customers and shareholders.

At Rackspace Technology and Platform9, we see the strain that transformation and growth puts on the ability for businesses to fully realize their cloud native strategy. Its the often missing technical and cultural components necessary for success that inspired us to develop our first collaborative offering, Rackspace Managed Platform for Kubernetes, said Taylor Bird, VP of Technology Strategy, Rackspace Technology.

Powered byPlatform9 Managed Kubernetes (PMK) solution,Rackspace MPK solves for these common customer challenges by providing a:

  • Single pane of glass for deploying and managing clusters across public and private clouds
  • Curated platform experience that provides frequently requested infrastructure services for containerized applications
  • Specialized support team comprised of Certified Kubernetes Administrators versed in Kubernetes, Platform9, and multicloud

Bird continued, As the shift to cloud native platforms becomes more mainstream, weve seen an increasing demand for container services that enhance the developer experience and simplify operations. Our MPK solution is designed for customers of any size who are struggling with the increasingly disparate experience of managing container-based application deployments in a multicloud world.

Additional information and resources

1. Read technical blog
2. Solution brief pdf
3. Rackspace MPK Solutions webpage

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Platform9

Platform9 is the leading SaaS Managed Kubernetes provider for distributed clouds. With a mission to enable freedom in cloud computing, the company delivers cloud-native technologies with SaaS simplicity that are easy to operate and scale, while supporting broad cloud capabilities that run on any infrastructure. The companys SaaS management model has been proven to eliminate management complexity and costs through automated cluster upgrades, security patches, and fully-managed monitoring and troubleshooting across multiple points of presence, edge sites, and data centers with guaranteed SLAs. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Platform9 clients include enterprises such as Kingfisher Retail, Cloudera, RedFin, Snapfish, Juniper Networks and Mavenir. For additional information please visit Platform9.com and refer to the Platform9 blog. Follow Platform9 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media and Analyst Contacts

For Rackspace Technology
Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
[email protected]rackspace.com

IR Contact
Joe Crivelli
Rackspace Technology Investor Relations
[email protected]rackspace.com

For Platform9
Janine Savarese
908.461.5767
[email protected]platform9.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11c3604b-db28-41c8-8e3e-101e122b5928

