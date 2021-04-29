POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2021, POSCO (NYSE: PKX ) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.posco.com , as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . Investors may request a hard copy of the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected] .

SOURCE POSCO