Illumina Files Action for Annulment of European Commission's Decision Asserting Jurisdiction to Review GRAIL Acquisition





Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that it has filed an action in the General Court of the European Union asking for annulment of the European Commissions decision asserting jurisdiction to review Illuminas acquisition of GRAIL. The Commission asserted jurisdiction to review the acquisition under Article 22 of the EU Merger Regulation on April 19, 2021, seven months after the deal was announced.









The European Commissions unprecedented and untimely decision to review this procompetitive acquisition without proper engagement with the parties leaves businesses uncertain as to how the EU Merger Regulation will be applied, said Charles Dadswell, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Illumina. The Commissions actions will stifle innovation, fail patients and increase healthcare costs by needlessly delaying this transaction. The acquisition will allow Illumina to bring GRAILs lifesaving testing to more patients, more quickly and at a lower cost.









While the Court process is ongoing, Illumina will continue to work with the European Commissions Directorate-General for Competition to bring the review to a conclusion as quickly as possible.









About Illumina









Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.









Use of forward-looking statements









