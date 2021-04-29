Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Intel, Snap Inc., Nasdaq, Dell Technologies and NTT DATA announced a new industry coalition today, Alliance for Global Inclusion, and have developed shared diversity and inclusion metrics. These metrics are based on a global survey launched by Intel in 2020 to determine the status of diversity and inclusion progress at 13 major companies. The survey data is available on a new website and forms the coalitions inclusion index. The index serves as a benchmark to track diversity and inclusion improvements, shares current best practices and highlights opportunities to improve outcomes across industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005096/en/

The Alliance for Global Inclusion has developed shared diversity and inclusion metrics based on a global survey launched by Intel in 2020 to determine the status of diversity and inclusion progress at 13 major companies. The survey data forms the coalitions inclusion index, which serves as a benchmark to track diversity and inclusion improvements, shares current best practices and highlights opportunities to improve outcomes across industries. (Credit: Alliance for Global Inclusion)

The Alliance for Global Inclusion has developed shared diversity and inclusion metrics based on a global survey launched by Intel in 2020 to determine the status of diversity and inclusion progress at 13 major companies. The survey data forms the coalitions inclusion index, which serves as a benchmark to track diversity and inclusion improvements, shares current best practices and highlights opportunities to improve outcomes across industries. (Credit: Alliance for Global Inclusion)



Aligning on a set of unified diversity and inclusion metrics and standards has been a consistent challenge for companies across industries, including in tech where gaps continue to be highlighted in areas such as women and underrepresented minority representation in leadership roles, said Dawn Jones, Intels chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president of social impact. The goal of the Alliance for Global Inclusion and index is to have a consistent system of measurement to better track progress and identify areas of improvement. We invite others to join us in using our collective strengths and capabilities to create positive change within corporations, our communities and society at large.



More: Alliance+for+Global+Inclusion+Develops+Shared+Diversity+and+Inclusion+Goals (Video)



The coalition will focus on making progress in four critical areas:





  • Leadership representation: Develop representation guidance for board of director roles and direct reports to CEOs that reflect the customers and communities served. The Alliance will create and distribute guidance for boards to use when identifying and assessing diverse talent for board consideration. Coalition partners commit to share with their boards.





  • Inclusive language: Drive awareness, dialogue and industrywide change for inclusive language in products and documentation, amplified through partnerships with standards bodies and academic institutions. This involves convening coalition partner companies and other interested organizations to align on a standard set of language changes that all can support.





  • Inclusive product development: Commit to leveraging existing intervention points in artificial intelligence (AI) product development to mitigate bias and embed diversity and inclusion considerations into AI product lifecycles. This will involve the creation of a multi-stakeholder or cross-industry forum to share best practices on an AI governance approach.





  • STEM readiness in underserved communities: Improve STEM readiness in higher education for youth in underserved communities by increasing technology access and partnering with wrap-around support services. This includes a collective investment in global inclusion centers for underserved communities in partnership with established non-profits.





Among the coalitions goals is use of the index to align on a consistent system of measurement to better track progress and identify areas for improvement. Coalition partners believe the best way to accelerate the adoption of inclusive business practices is through transparency and collaboration. The Alliance for Global Inclusion plans to convene at least twice a year to track the status of each of these goals as well as assess and monitor the index. The next survey for the inclusion index will be administered in fall 2021.



To join the coalition and help continue to drive this work forward, visit the Alliance+for+Global+Inclusion+website.



About Intel



Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moores Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intels innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.



Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005096/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)