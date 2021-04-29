JFrog Expands Presence in Asia-Pacific, Growing Local Teams in China to Support Increasing Demand for DevOps Solutions





JFrog Ltd. (JFrog) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced it will be expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, specifically in the Peoples Republic of China. The expansion - which complements JFrogs already strong presence and offices in India and Japan - enables the company to accelerate its services and engagements with customers and local partners in the region as their demand increases for JFrogs end-to-end DevOps solution.









The growing of JFrogs local business operations in China - spanning local Technical DevOps Support, Sales, and Marketing teams - will provide front-line support for the growing list of Chinese enterprises looking to automate their software delivery lifecycle.









IDC predicts1 that by 2025, up to a quarter of A500 companies in APAC will become software producers to digitally transform and maintain their A-500 status. Further, they predict that by 2023, 60% of Asian 1000 companies will shift security to earlier in the development process so that security engages with DevOps teams to review application architecture and release plans early on.









These underscore the growing adoption of DevOps and DevSecOps in the region, as well as to the criticality of DevOps and digital transformation to the competitive advantage of large enterprises in APAC.









As one of the largest economies in the world, China has also seen a rise in large organizations looking to adopt hybrid DevOps and DevSecOps practices at scale to accelerate application releases, leading them to rely on enterprise-grade DevOps solutions, such as the JFrog+Platform, in both cloud and self-hosted environments, in order to empower digital transformation.









JFrog+Artifactory - a universal package manager and container registry solution, and JFrog+Xray - a continuous security solution for open-source vulnerabilities and license compliance, both part of the JFrog DevOps Platform, are used by more than 100 enterprises in China.









The company currently boasts many of the leading enterprises in China among its customer roster- including some of the largest financial institutions and insurance companies, one of the worlds largest video game vendors, one of Chinas largest smartphone manufacturers, and other leading brand names in technology, retail, internet, and telecommunications.









"We see impressive growth and maturity in the Chinese market and we are excited to expand our presence to better serve the community," said Tali Notman, Chief Revenue Officer at JFrog. "With some of Chinas leading companies increasingly adopting DevOps and DevSecOps, our growing footprint and strong partnership in the region puts us in a better position to serve our customers growing needs, and further support our thousands of global customers that have Development teams in APAC and can now benefit from more trusted experts and local resources next to them.









About JFrog









JFrog is on a Liquid Software mission to enable the flow of software updates seamlessly and securely from the developers keystrokes to production. JFrogs end-to-end, Universal, Hybrid DevOps+Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrogs Platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services (with free tier) on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of developers and thousands of customers, including the majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their DevOps+pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.









Forward-Looking Statements:









This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding our plans to expand our operations in the APAC region, the anticipated benefits of our planned APAC expansion, our ability to meet the needs of our customers, and expected demand for our products in the APAC region. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.









There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: risks associated with managing our rapid growth; risks associated with expanding operations in new markets; our ability to retain and upgrade existing customers our ability to attract new customers in the APAC region; our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; risk of a security breach; risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.









