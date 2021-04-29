Peter Mitchell named general manager at Verizon Connect

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Mitchell has been appointed general manager of Verizon Connect , an integral part of Verizon Business product portfolio and one of the worlds largest SaaS-based fleet management providers. Mitchell expands his role as the companys chief technology officer, effective today.



Mitchell joined Verizon Connect via the acquisition of Fleetmatics, a -listed SaaS company where he served as chief technology officer and co-founder. Subsequently, he was appointed senior vice president and chief technology officer for the broader Verizon Connect organization and has led product, engineering and user experience teams across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Peter is a visionary leader who brings nearly 20 years of experience in the fleet management software industry and understands the power of SaaS solutions, said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business. His leadership of the product and R&D team at Verizon Connect over the past five years uniquely positions him to drive continued growth and innovation in the business and deliver the essential solutions that fleet customers require to improve safety, efficiency and productivity in their businesses.

The benefits that the Verizon Connect software platform provides for customers the ability to save money, help keep drivers safer and run a more productive and efficient business are more essential than ever, said Mitchell. Im looking forward to leading this extraordinary Verizon Connect team, who are all focused partnering with our customers and delivering extraordinary solutions and experiences.

Verizon Connect guides a connected world on the go by automating, improving and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. Its full suite of industry-defining solutions and services puts innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and helps them be safer, more efficient and more productive. With more than 3,000 dedicated employees in 15 countries, we deliver leading mobile technology platforms and solutions.

Mitchell succeeds former Verizon Senior Vice President, and Verizon Connect President, Andrs Irlando, who left the company recently to pursue a new opportunity. He will report directly to Verizon Business CRO, Sowmyanarayan Sampath.

