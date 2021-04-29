SS&C Orchestrates Processes Intelligently with SS&C Chorus

WINDSOR, Conn., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of SS&C Chorus, a newly-integrated intelligent automation platform designed to increase straight-through processing, reduce operational risk, and enhance digital customer journeys. Chorus is purpose-built for complex, regulated industries, such as banking, financial services, insurance and healthcare.

Building on the company's reputation as an end-to-end solutions provider, SS&C Chorus incorporates AWD, SS&C's award-winning digital workflow solution, and Vidado, its AI-driven document automation technology, to drive an improved experience. The new brand will deliver a unified suite of intelligent automation technologies, including workflow and document automation, along with consulting and implementation services and managed services. Chorus will integrate all aspects of these solutions into a centralized user interface, including Chorus BPM (formerly AWD) and Chorus Document Automation (formerly Vidado). SS&C Chorus is available via SS&C's secure private cloud, on premise and various public cloud offerings.

"We're pleased to unveil Chorus, our new paradigm in hyper-intelligent automation," said Gautam Moorjani, General Manager, Intelligent Automation Solutions. "SS&C Chorus optimizes smart technology, such as machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA) and natural language processing to help customers transform and manage business processes to scale. One example is how Chorus recently added Quality Check AI, a machine learning-driven module designed to improve processing accuracy in less time."

To further demonstrate SS&C's commitment to a strategic focus on innovation, the company also announced Chieng Moua's and Karen Astley's appointments.

Chieng Moua joins as VP of Innovation and Emerging Technology. Based in Dallas, Texas, he will focus on solutions consulting, business development and client engagement to ensure clients can harness the intelligent automation opportunities of Chorus at scale. He will also spearhead the development of technology and services best practices to help clients set up or scale RPA centers of excellence to maximize value. Previously, Chieng was the Global VP of Innovation at Blue Prism Software. He also has more than 20 years of experience as an automation advisor and enterprise architect at ERP Analysts (ERPA), TIBCO, Oracle, PeopleSoft, Kurt Salmon and other leading automation technology providers.

Karen Astley joins Director of Intelligent Automation Sales, APAC. Based in Sydney, Australia, she will focus on business development for SS&C's Intelligent Automation Group offerings in the Asia-Pacific region. Before joining SS&C, Karen focused on growing sales for Appian Corporation and Pegasystems Inc. in Asia-Pacific.

"We are investing in our Intelligent Automation capabilities and adding a tremendous amount of expertise to the team," says Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO. "We have the right technology and sales momentum needed to become a leader in intelligent automation for financial services and healthcare."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

