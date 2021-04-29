Do You Love Bacon So Much It Makes You Want to Dance? Red Robin Invites Fans to Celebrate "Bacon Bash" Menu with the One and Only Derek Hough

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is giving fans a fun reason to connect around the table and get out of their seats to show off their dance moves in celebration of its new Bacon Bash menu items. The brand is introducing a tasty trifecta of limited-time offerings, including a Bacon Jammin' Wings appetizer, Bacon Jammin' Gourmet Burger and Caramel & Cookie Crumb Shake with candied bacon, to the delight of bacon lovers everywhere.

To celebrate the new menu items, the brand has partnered with Derek Hough two-time Emmy Award winner, professional dancer, choreographer, actor and singer to encourage fans to show off their moves with a Bacon Dance TikTok challenge launching on International Dance Day (April 29). Those who post a TikTok video of themselves doing "The Bacon Bash" dance, choreographed by Derek, tagging @RedRobinBurgers and using the hashtags #RedRobin, #BaconDance and #contest between April 29 and May 3 will have the chance to win a virtual "meet-and-eat" with Derek over Red Robin's new Bacon Bash menu items.

"We are so excited about the introduction of our new limited-time Bacon Bash menu items, we wanted to celebrate with our guests in an especially fun and engaging way," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. "There's no better partner than Derek Hough to lead our Bacon Dance challenge, creating connections among fans, friends and families everywhere. Guests are letting us know that they love the new menu items, and they're enjoying them both in our restaurants and in the comfort of their own homes."

"Red Robin's new Bacon Bash menu items are so good, you can't help but dance," said Derek Hough. "So, Red Robin and I have come together to create the newest TikTok dance challenge calling on all Red Robin fans, bacon-lovers and dance enthusiasts to show off their moves for a chance to join me for a virtual 'meet-and-eat' over Red Robin's new menu items."

Red Robin's Bacon Bash menu lineup includes the following items, available now for dine-in, takeout and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide:

Bacon Jammin' Gourmet Burger Savory-sweet bacon jam, hardwood-smoked bacon strips, bacon aioli, Cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes on a sesame bun.

Savory-sweet bacon jam, hardwood-smoked bacon strips, bacon aioli, Cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes on a sesame bun. Bacon Jammin' Wings Bone-In or Boneless wings topped with savory-sweet bacon jam, bacon crumbles, cherry peppers and BBQ brown sugar glaze. Served on a bed of Yukon kettle chips.

Bone-In or Boneless wings topped with savory-sweet bacon jam, bacon crumbles, cherry peppers and BBQ brown sugar glaze. Served on a bed of kettle chips. Caramel & Cookie Crumb Shake Soft serve blended with milk, oatmeal cookie crumbs and caramel. Topped with whipped cream, cookie crumbs and candied bacon for dipping.

For hi-res images of the limited-time menu offerings, click here. For more information about the new limited-time menu options, please visit RedRobin.com.

Contest Rules:

All entries must be posted by 5/3/21 at 11:59pm MT. Open only to legal residents of the US who are at least 18 years of age. TikTok is not affiliated with this contest. #RedRobin #BaconDance #contest

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin YUMMM!

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-you-love-bacon-so-much-it-makes-you-want-to-dance-red-robin-invites-fans-to-celebrate-bacon-bash-menu-with-the-one-and-only-derek-hough-301280393.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.