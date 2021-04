Webster Financial ( WBS, Financial) experienced quarterly loan growth, driven by CRE and commercial demand as well as PPP loans. Loan loss reserves decreased and deposit demand rose. As suburban-oriented banks, Webster and Ameris are also benefitting from the COVID-19 induced "big city flight" to the suburbs; housing demand, and thus demand for mortgages, has ramped up considerably.

From Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Polaris Global Value Fund's first-quarter 2021 letter.