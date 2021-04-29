Bernard Horn Comments on Methanex

Also check out:
Methanex (TSX:MX, Financial) was the largest detractor, as gas supply constraints hampered methanol production. Methanex's Titan plant in Trinidad remains idled; this has been a long-standing issue, as Methanex has been unable to reach a natural gas pricing agreement with the local government. However, supply issues were exacerbated with the unexpected shutdown of Methanex's New Zealand plant.
From Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Polaris Global Value Fund first-quarter 2021 letter.