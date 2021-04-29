Tredegar Will Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders





Tredegar Corporation ( NYSE:TG, Financial) will hold its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders virtually on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend in person; however, shareholders of record as of close of business on March 12, 2021 will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting through an online platform.









Attending the Virtual Meeting









Shareholders can attend the meeting by pre-registering at https%3A%2F%2Fviewproxy.com%2FTredegar%2F2021%2F by midnight on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. They will need the control number listed on their Notice or proxy card which was previously sent to register. They will use the password received via email in the registration confirmation to enter the meeting. While we strongly encourage shareholders to vote their shares prior to the annual meeting, registered shareholders may vote during the meeting by following the instructions available on the online platform during the meeting. Shareholders attending the virtual meeting may submit a question during the meeting. Pertinent questions will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints.









Guests can attend the meeting in listen-only mode by registering as noted above and entering the information requested on the screen. Please note that attendees who participate as a guest will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting. All participants are encouraged to log in 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.









A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the Tredegar website for 90 days.









Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2020 sales from continuing operations of $755 million. With approximately 2,400 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.





