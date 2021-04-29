Chief Collision Technology Introduces First Mobile 3D Hail Damage Scanning System

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Collision Technology, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), has introduced Constellation, the collision industry's first mobile 3D hail damage scanning system. The new product provides a complete workflow system, tracking hail-damaged vehicles from the initial damage incident, through the claims process and finally to vehicle repair.

"With Constellation, we saw an opportunity to develop a solution to improve the way the industry handles hail damage that is faster and more accurate," says Bob Finkle, brand manager at VSG, "Today, when an adjuster comes out to a CAT site, he or she tallies hail dents manually, leaving a large margin for human error. Constellation's innovative technology eliminates the need for manual review, delivering an exact count of hail dents with an accuracy rate of 90 percent or greater."

The mobile system can be deployed and set up quickly at any location within 24 to 48 hours and can accommodate everything from small passenger vehicles and SUVs to pickup trucks. The automated and touchless system uses 3D technology to quickly scan the vehicle, identify, count and calculate the size of each hail dent and create a record that can be used to estimate the cost to repair the vehicle.

To learn more about Chief Collison Technology's full line of products and services, visit https://chieftechnology.com/constellation/.

About Chief Collision Technology:

Chief is a collision repair technology company that gives modern body shops the tools, technology and training they need to perform accurate repairs. Chief offers innovative technology solutions that help shops identify, diagnose and repair the damage and document that the vehicle was returned to theoriginal manufacturer's specifications. Chief offers everything shops need for today's modern structural repair. For more information, visit chieftechnology.com .

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world's premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 90 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind, our customer.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

