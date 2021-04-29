Yacktman Focused Fund Comments on News Corp

Shares of News Corp. ( NWSA, Financial) rose due to continued strong performance in the company's online real estate and news business. During the quarter the news business signed multi-year agreements with Google and Facebook, which will make that business more valuable.

The online real estate businesses, including Realtor.com and REA, a publicly traded company in Australia also performed well. News Corp.'s REA holding is valued at approximately $9 billion or roughly $15 per News Corp. share, which is remarkable, considering News Corp. rescued the company 20 years ago for a small investment. News Corp.'s Realtor.com division also produced exceptional results during the quarter and could trade at a substantial valuation if that business is taken public or spun off with the REA stake.

From the Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s first-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.