Thinkific Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Participation In The CIBC Technology And Innovation Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market and sell online courses, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's first quarter results at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) on the same day. Additionally, Thinkific will participate in the CIBC Technology and Innovation Virtual Conference.

Thinkific Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Thinkific Inc.)

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information

When: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

Dial In: 1.888.664.6383 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.416.764.8650 (Local)

The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations

A replay will be available commencing at 4:00 pm PT (7:00 pm ET) on May 11, 2021 by dialing 1.888.390.0541 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 416.764.8677 (Local). The passcode is 953518#. The replay will expire at 8:59 pm PT (11:59 pm ET) on May 18, 2021.

CIBC Technology and Innovation Virtual Conference Information
Greg Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Thinkific will be presenting at the CIBC Technology and Innovation Conference. The Company will discuss its technology platform, product and strategy during a presentation scheduled for May 13, 2021 at 10:55 am ET.

The conference presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations

About Thinkific

Thinkific (

TSX:THNC, Financial) is a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, and sell online courses. Course creators can easily build and launch customized learning products for their audiences under their own brand, with no technical expertise required. The platform is designed to create transformative learning experiences for students, and drive sustainable revenue for businesses through enterprise-grade functionality and extensibility for growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinkific-announces-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-and-participation-in-the-cibc-technology-and-innovation-virtual-conference-301280772.html

SOURCE Thinkific Inc.

