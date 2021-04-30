EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. ("EHT" or the "Company") (

TSXV:EHT, Financial) announces that it has completed the share consolidation announced April 21, 2021 on the basis of twenty (20) old shares for one (1) new share (the "Share Consolidation"). The Share Consolidation received 72.42% shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on January 19, 2021. As a result of the Share Consolidation, the 443,974,216 common shares which were previously issued and outstanding were reduced to 22,198,721 common shares. Each fractional common share equal to or greater than 0.5 common shares was rounded up to the nearest whole common share and each fractional common share less than 0.5 common shares was rounded down to the nearest whole common share.

The effective date for the Share Consolidation is April 29, 2021. The Company advises that the post-consolidation common shares of the Company will trade under the new CUSIP number 29272D200 and the new ISIN number CA29272D2005. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged.

The Share Consolidation will impact all of the Company's shareholders equally, including holders of outstanding securities that are convertible or exercisable for shares that are outstanding on the effective date of the Share Consolidation, except for minor changes or adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares. The exercise prices and number of shares issuable on the exercise of any warrants, options, or other convertible securities of the Company will be automatically proportionally adjusted based on the consolidation ratio.

A letter of transmittal regarding the Share Consolidation will be mailed to the Company's registered shareholders. All registered shareholders will be required to send their certificate(s) or Direct Registration ("DRS") advice representing pre-consolidation shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for their post-Share Consolidation positions. Until surrendered, each share certificate or DRS representing pre-consolidation shares will represent the number of whole post-consolidation shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Share Consolidation. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. PLEASE CONTACT:

John Gamble
Director
(289) 488-1699
[email protected]
Company Website: www.ehthybrid.com

Lorie Laurence
Administrative Assistant
(289) 488-1699
[email protected]
Company Website: www.ehthybrid.com

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643258/EnerDynamic-Hybrid-Technologies-Corp-Announces-Completion-of-Share-Consolidation

img.ashx?id=643258
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)