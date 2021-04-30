ErosSTX Issues Update on the Release of Financial Results





Eros STX Global Corporation (ErosSTX or the Company) issued on March 31, 2021 its unaudited consolidated income statement and balance sheet as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2020, in accordance with the New York Stock Exchange semi-annual financial statement reporting requirement for foreign private issuers. It also announced that to supplement that required submission, it would file full unaudited consolidated financial statements for that same period by April 30, 2021. The Company will not be making this supplemental filing as previously announced. Alternatively, the Company intends to file its audited annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 consistent with the SEC reporting requirements.









Eros STX Global Corporation, (ErosSTX) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywoods fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.





