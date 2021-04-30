BeyondSpring Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the Company or BeyondSpring) ( BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 30, 2021. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Companys audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SECs website at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under Financials & Filings in the Investors section.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, BeyondSpring Inc., 28 Liberty Street, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10005 USA.

About BeyondSpring

Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSprings first-in-class lead asset plinabulin is a pipeline in a drug. It is filed for approval in the U.S. and China for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) and has a fully enrolled pivotal study to test an anti-cancer benefit with an overall survival primary endpoint in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology agents that could boost the effects of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSprings extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

