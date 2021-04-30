Health Net Federal Services Earns Prestigious Center of Excellence Recognition from BenchmarkPortal for Ninth Consecutive Year

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC, (HNFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation ( NYSE:CNC, Financial), announced today that its call center was certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for the ninth consecutive year. The Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry.

"Health Net Federal Services is proud to be among the top 10% of all call centers nationwide with this certification by BenchmarkPortal for the ninth consecutive year," said Kathleen E. Redd, President and CEO, HNFS. "This recognition validates the strength and success of our business practices and reflects our mission to best serve our customers by striving to achieve the rigorous standards of BenchmarkPortal's certification."

The Center of Excellence distinction is unique in that it is calculated only "by the numbers." This means that the BenchmarkPortal team audits and verifies the center's key performance indicators and compares that data to data from other peer organizations. This is different from other types of contact center certifications that typically focus on less results-oriented measures, such as process handling methods and procedures. Only 10% of call centers evaluated by BenchmarkPortal are certified as centers of excellence.

"Certification is an important distinction because it is based on best-practice metrics drawn from BenchmarkPortal's database of contact center metrics, which was founded at Purdue University and is the largest in the world," said Bruce Belfiore, CEO, BenchmarkPortal. "This achievement confirms the contact center's ability to deliver service that is both efficient and effective. The certification of Health Net Federal Services customer care operation is a direct result of its leadership's commitment to balancing cost-effective service solutions with best-in-class service performance. It is an achievement of distinction."

Call centers operated by HNFS serve TRICARE beneficiaries in the West Region, and the audit was conducted as part of the certification process. TRICARE is the uniformed services health care program for active duty, retired, National Guard and Reserve, and their families, provided through the Defense Heath Agency at the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Health Net Federal Services

For more than three decades, Health Net Federal Services (HNFS) has partnered with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to those who serve and their family members. HNFS currently assists nearly 2.9 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty and retired service members, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. One of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for the military and their families, HNFS is advancing the future of health care and improving military readiness by creating better health outcomes, providing better care, and lowering cost.

HNFS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a national leader in publicly-financed health care, including Medicare, Medicaid, and state-sponsored health care programs.

Visit www.hnfs.com for more information.

About Center of Excellence Certification

Call centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and attain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their contact centers. BenchmarkPortal's rigorous certification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practice database of thousands of contact centers. Thus, contact centers will be held to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just force them to adhere to an arbitrary standard. Discover what the steps to certification are and how they will improve your center's performance at www.BenchmarkPortal.com/contact-center-certification/.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, and training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information on BenchmarkPortal, please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

