Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class a Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing on April 30, 2021





Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Nasdaq: DTOCU) (the Company) today announced that, commencing on April 30, 2021, holders of the units (the Units) sold in the Companys initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Companys Class A common stock (the Common Stock) and warrants (the Warrants) included in the Units.









The Common Stock and Warrants received from the separated Units will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbols DTOC and DTOCW, respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol DTOCU. No fractional Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Warrants will trade. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Companys transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Common Stock and Warrants.









The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.









This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









