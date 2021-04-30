SuperCom Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom(NASDAQ: SPCB),a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Twelve-Months Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Highlights (Compared to the Prior Year Period)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash increased to $4.0 million from $1.2 million last year.

from last year. Revenue decreased 29% to $11.8 million in 2020, from $16.5 million last year, mainly due to material impact from Covid-19 related government restrictions and limitations.

in 2020, from last year, mainly due to material impact from Covid-19 related government restrictions and limitations. Gross margin increased to 47.4% in 2020 from 38.5% last year.

Operating expenses in 2020 decreased 36% to $9.3 million from $14.5 million last year.

from last year. EBITDA improved to $2.8 million in 2020 compared to an EBITDA loss of $(0.5) million in 2019.

Recent Business Highlights:

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company underwent significant cost optimizations allowing for improvement in margins and profitability in parallel to Covid-19 related revenue declines.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company launched a new solution, PureHealth for quarantine compliance, to help fight the spread of infectious diseases. Pilots have been sent out to various regions around the world. Global demand for this solution along with more pilots continues in 2021.

Company won a tender with the Israeli government for its PureHealth Coronavirus (COVID-19) Quarantine Compliance Solution. This was won post a successful pilot in Israel of the solution.

of the solution. In order to support increased demand for its IoT products, the company has adjusted its manufacturing capacity to enable more flexibility and allow to scale production capacity by more than several multiples. Furthermore, the company made its global supply chain more resilient by reducing dependencies on specific suppliers and geographies.

On February 2021 , the company appoints Ordan Trabelsi as new CEO. Ordan has been with the company since May 2013 as the second US employee and grew the business in the USA to over $10 million in annual revenues and profitability, representing over 1000% of organic growth. He has also led successful mergers and acquisitions and numerous financings for the company, including public equity offerings, private equity placements, and various credit facilities, which totaled over $75 million in capital.

, the company appoints as new CEO. Ordan has been with the company since as the second US employee and grew the business in the to over in annual revenues and profitability, representing over 1000% of organic growth. He has also led successful mergers and acquisitions and numerous financings for the company, including public equity offerings, private equity placements, and various credit facilities, which totaled over in capital. Investment in financial team resources and improved financial reporting processes to support return to timely filings and quarterly financial reporting.

Maintained strong relationships with existing customers across all 3 business segments reflecting high customer retention and demand for company solutions even during unexpected environments such as the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Select Announcements:

March 2021 . Launched successful PureCare quarantine enforcement pilot in Israel and won an award for a project estimated to generate over $9M in revenues.

. Launched successful PureCare quarantine enforcement pilot in and won an award for a project estimated to generate over in revenues. December 9, 2020 . Won a new electronic monitoring contract with Sheriff's office in Southeast US for SuperCom's PureTrack solution

. Won a new electronic monitoring contract with Sheriff's office in Southeast US for SuperCom's PureTrack solution December 7, 2020 . Won a new electronic monitoring contract in State of California

. Won a new electronic monitoring contract in December 3, 2020 . Won a new juvenile electronic offender monitoring contract in State of Alabama

. Won a new juvenile electronic offender monitoring contract in December 1, 2020 . Announced the Launch of a $1.2 million 5 year contract with the government of Latvia in Europe for national electronic monitoring

. Announced the Launch of a 5 year contract with the government of in for national electronic monitoring November 30, 2020 . Secured a new electronic monitoring contract in State of Wisconsin for our PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring suite

. Secured a new electronic monitoring contract in for our PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring suite September 3, 2020 . Converted a pilot in the Caribbean into a new contract with our PureSecurity Suite.

. Converted a pilot in the into a new contract with our PureSecurity Suite. March, 2020. Launched two new PureHealth solutions to battle the spread of COVID-19 via quarantine enforcement and contact tracing.

Management Commentary

"In 2020, we focused on being agile and adapting to the new challenges presented to us by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ordan Trabelsi, CEO of SuperCom."As government restrictions and limitations impacted our revenues and ability to fully provide our services, we adapted our operations and offerings to meet rapidly changing demands. We were pleased to see an increase in margins and profitability in parallel to a decline in revenues, representing the hard work of our operating teams to optimize costs while continuing to deliver outstanding services and solutions and win new contracts. During the past nine months, we have seen strong interest in our Pure Security solution which has resulted in several valuable contract wins. In the second half of last year, we won contracts also in the Caribbean, Latvia, State of Wisconsin, Alabama, California as well as one in the southeast United States. We expect the momentum to continue as more government customers realize the unique value of our solutions and offerings."

"Furthermore, we were able to adapt and offer new solutions to meet the changing needs of our customers, faced with the challenges of Covid-19 as well, and offered our PureHealth quarantine compliance solution, which has also seen demand and received confirmation as an effective tool to help manage the spread of COVID-19 through enforcing home quarantine of people traveling to different regions. In March of this year, following a successful pilot, we won a tender with the Israeli Ministry of Health to provide the government with our turn-key solution for quarantine enforcement of all non-vaccinated travelers entering the country," continued Ordan.

"In 2021, together with our enhanced cash position, new product offerings and gradual release of covid-19 limitations, we are seeing increased activity in our target markets and are poised to continue offering innovative solutions and grow our customer footprint in the coming years," concluded Ordan.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019



Audited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

3,137

110 Restricted bank deposits

815

1,100 Trade receivable, net

12,427

13,047 Patents

5,283

5,283 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

876

961 Inventories, net

2,404

2,646









Total current assets

24,942

23,147









LONG-TERM ASSETS







Severance pay funds

531

362 Deferred tax long term

204

510 Customer Contracts

1,250

1,824 Software and other IP

2,677

3,474 Other Asset, net

2,343

2,767 Goodwill

7,026

7,026 Property & equipment, net

1,371

894 Total long-term assets:

15,402

16,857









Total Assets

40,344

40,004 CURRENT LIABILITIES







Short-term loans and other

7,204

445 Trade payables

2,860

3,541 Employees and payroll accruals

2,627

3,229 Related parties

1,749

305 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,393

4,667 Deferred revenues ST

766

1,332 Short-term liability for future earn-out

-

794









Total current liabilities

19,599

14,313









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term bank loan

14,952

14,187 Accrued severance pay

656

579 Related Parties

-

2,383 Deferred tax liability

170

- Deferred revenues

49

210









Total long-term liabilities

15,827

17,359









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares

1,397

1,116 Additional paid-in capital

88,853

84,680 Accumulated deficit

(85,331)

(77,464)









Total shareholders' equity

4,919

8,332









Total liabilities and equity 40,344

40,004



SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





Twelve months ended December 31,

2020 2019

Audited Audited







REVENUES 11,770 16,475 COST OF REVENUES (6,189) (10,127)







GROSS PROFIT 5,581 6,348







OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development 2,386 3,971 Selling and marketing 1,721 3,526 General and administrative 4,074 5,389 Other expense (income), net 1,149 1,635







Total operating expenses 9,330 14,521







OPERATING LOSS (3,749) (8,173) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET (4,113) (3,289)







LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (7,862) (11,462) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (5) (43)







NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (7,867) (11,505)

SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)



Twelve months ended December 31,

2020 2019

Unaudited Unaudited







GAAP gross profit 5,581 6,348 Amortization of Software and IP 605 188 Stock-based compensation expenses 84 - Non-GAAP gross profit 6,270 6,536







GAAP Operating Loss (3,749) (8,173) Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand 2,930 3,780 Stock-based compensation expenses 211 144 One time inventory write off 150 469 Foreign Currency Loss 897 937 Allowance for doubtful debt 2,001 1,920







Non-GAAP operating profit(loss) 2,440 (923) GAAP net Loss (7,867) (11,505) Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand 2,930 3,780 Stock-based compensation expenses 211 144 One time inventory write off 150 469 Foreign Currency Loss 897 937 Income tax expense(benefit) 5 43 Allowance for doubtful debt 2,001 1,920







Non-GAAP net Loss (1,673) (4,212)







NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (7,867) (11,505) Income tax expense (benefit) 5 43 Financial expenses (income), net 4,113 3,289 Depreciation and Amortization 3,265 4,176 One time inventory write off 150 469 Stock-based compensation expenses 211 144 Foreign Currency Loss 897 937 Allowance for doubtful debt 2,001 1,920 EBITDA * 2,775 (527) * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

