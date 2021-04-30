Advanced Micro Devices: A Remarkable Growth Story

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advanced Micro Devices: A Remarkable Growth Story

The company's recent performance and the Xilinx acquisition have resulted in excellent business momentum

Author's Avatar
Ishan Majumdar
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (

AMD, Financial) has witnessed a remarkable growth trajectory over the past year after exceptional growth in a business environment marred by a semiconductor shortage.

The company was able to capture a sizeable chunk of the PC market from Intel Corp. (

INTC, Financial) and has a definite technological edge through its 7-nanometer chip offering. The boom in the gaming industry and increased console sales have also benefited the company. Moreover, the recent acquisition of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX, Financial) is expected to open a new chapter for AMD in programmable devices and associated technologies. Overall, I believe the company has a lot going on and deserves a more in-depth analysis of its recent growth story.

Recent financial performance

AMD's performance over the past 12 months has been truly spectacular as the company has delivered a string of all-around beats. In the first quarter, the company reported a top line of $3.45 billion, which grew a staggering 92.89% compared to the $1.79 billion in revenue reported in the prior-year quarter. The company was comfortably ahead of the analyst consensus estimate of $3.18 billion.

Revenue translated into a gross margin of 46.07% and an operating margin of 18.98%, which were up from the prior-year quarter. AMD reported net income of $547 million and adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents, which was 8 cents above analysts' average estimates. The company has given its rival, Intel, a run for its money over the past year.

Strong growth across segments

AMD'S business continued to accelerate owing to robust market demand and a strong portfolio of products. In computing and graphics, the company generated $2.1 billion in revenue, a 46% annualized growth given the Ryzen processor strength and the Radeon GPU growth. In addition, client PC processor ASP (Active Server Pages) performed well as a result of a healthy mix of both desktop and notebook processor sales. Data center revenue more than doubled, which is attributable to the growing cloud adoption.

The real star performer, however, was the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-custom segment, which nearly quadrupled its revenue given the increased push of the latest Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox consoles (for which AMD supplies the CPUs and GPUs). Another major driver of this segment's phenomenal growth was the continuing EPYC server CPU traction, including the recent launch of AMD's third-generation EPYC processors dubbed Milan.

It is also worth mentioning that the company secured multiple high-volume wins across many Fortune 500 aerospace, automotive, electronics and engineering companies throughout the quarter. Increasing consumer demand, strong supply chain management and continued innovation are all key factors behind these impressive results.

The Xilinx acquisition

In 2020, AMD entered into an agreement to acquire adaptive computing powerhouse Xilinx for $35 billion in an all-stock transaction. The deal was recently approved by shareholders.

Xilinx is a global leader in designing field-programmable gate array (FPGA), a technology that has played a pivotal role in a number of system designs over the years. Unlike microprocessors that come out of factories, the chip structure of FPGAs can be changed even after the unit is packaged, which leads to intrinsic time-to-market advantages and flexibility.

The company serves many areas, ranging from the cloud to the edge to critical 5G infrastructure, machine learning and autonomous vehicles solutions. The addition of Xilinx will be a major data center and high-performance computing play for the company. Notably, Xilinx produces FPGAs in a cost-effective way even when chips are produced at a small scale and have reintroduced many technological aspects to improve the performance of its chips considerably. As per management, the acquisition will increase AMD's total addressable market opportunity from $79 billion to $110 billion. Additionally, the company is also expected to realize cost synergies from this business combination, thereby driving the bottom line.

Final thoughts

AMD's share price has increased by more than 50% over the past 12 months as a result of the combined strength across broad-based PCs, servers and gaming consoles.

The stock is trading at a price-earnings multiple of 35.7 and an enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 8.71, which are both on the higher side but well below the company's historical highs.

It is worth highlighting that management has given a highly positive 2021 outlook with expected growth of almost 50% for the year. AMD's stock appears significantly overvalued as per the GF Value indicator, but I believe there is definite scope for further growth if management is able to deliver on its guidance.

The stock could resume its upward momentum if the company continues its story of strong results, which is why it is definitely a compelling pick for growth investors.

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am a qualified Chartered Accountant with a Masters in Management (Grande Ecole) from HEC Paris. I run a proprietary boutique financial advisory firm called Baptista Research (www.baptistaresearch.com) specializing in M&A, corporate advisory, equity research and valuation of listed companies. I have nearly a decade of experience spread across investment banks, financial advisory firms, investment funds and other corporates in many different geographies, such as France, Spain, India and others. I was a part of the LBO Financing team at BNP Paribas where I worked on deals with a combined enterprise value of over $1 billion. I have also worked in mergers and acquisitions with Credit Agricole CIB and corporate strategy with Groupe Danone SA. Over the years, I have developed a strong specialization in corporate valuations, strategy and financial analysis.