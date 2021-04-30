Logo
AnPac Bio Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ( ANPC) (AnPac Bio or the Company), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on April 30, 2021.

The Companys annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on and downloaded from the SECs website at www.sec.gov as well as on the Companys investor relations website at https://www.anpacbio.com.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 2019. AnPac Bios CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Company:
Phil Case, Marketing and Investor Relations
Phone: +1-267-810-6776 (US)
Email: [email protected]AnPacbio.com

Investor Relations:
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao, President
Phone: +1-917-609-0333 (US)
Email: [email protected]

