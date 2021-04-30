Intema Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

MONTREAL, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (Intema or the Corporation) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) announces that its consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the related managements discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the Annual Financial Documents) will not be filed by the required filing deadline of April 30, 2021 (the Filing Deadline).



The Annual Financial Documents will not be filed on or before the Filing Deadline due to the delay in the completion of the audit of the Corporations financial statements before the Filing Deadline. The Corporation is working on the steps required to complete the Annual Financial Documents and expects to be able to file the Annual Financial Documents by May 21, 2021. The Corporation will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Financial Documents becomes available.

The Corporation has applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and expects to receive a management cease trade order (MCTO) imposed against the Chief Executive Officer, the Interim Chief Financial Officer and each director of the Corporation precluding them from trading securities of the Corporation. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Documents are filed, and requires that the Annual Financial Documents be filed on or before May 21, 2021.