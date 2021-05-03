McAfee and Fujitsu Client Computing Enter New Era of Partnership to Secure Consumer PCs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

McAfee and Fujitsu Client Computing Enter New Era of Partnership to Secure Consumer PCs

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) McAfee today announced a new evolution of its partnership, including a multi-year extended agreement, with Fujitsu Client Computing Ltd (hereinafter FCCL) to deliver best in class consumer security solutions to FCCL device users. McAfee and FCCL's longstanding partnership makes the integration of the products seamless to end-users allowing them to easily leverage McAfee security solutions to protect their digital lives.



As consumers and businesses alike adjust to a new digital-first lifestyle due to the global pandemic, hackers adjust their tactics and the volume of threats created for hackers to profit as people do more and more online. In Q4 2020, McAfee Labs observed an average of 648 threats per minute, an increase of 60 threats per minute (10%). In fact, the latest McAfee+Threats+Report%3A+April+2021, which examined cybercriminal activity related to malware and the evolution of cyber threats in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, found the two quarters saw COVID-19-related cyber-attack detections increase by 240% in Q3 and 114% in Q4.



Our OEM partners know that is the critical that from the first use of any PC, consumers know they have security in place to keep them protected from agile hackers looking to infiltrate their devices for benefit, said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Consumer Sales & Operations at McAfee. Through this expanded partnership, Fujitsu consumer PC users are empowered to put security first, protecting what matters to them most their digital lives.



McAfee LiveSafe provides features that protect consumers during their daily connected lives from online shopping to banking to telehealth. McAfee LiveSafe includes antivirus and web protection, and is purpose-built for the user experience, ensuring that consumers understand not only the protections they need, but also how to easily access and utilize them. VPN, privacy and identity protections features are rolling out to regions.



Together, FCCL and McAfee aim to deliver high-quality solutions for all consumers, said Shinji Yoshida, Head of Product Related Services Business Unit at FCCL. Partnering together is a great match and empowers our users with built-in security to protect computing across todays increasingly diverse life settings.



For more information about McAfee consumer security products please visit http%3A%2F%2Fmcafee.com%2F.



About McAfee



McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mcafee.com%2Fconsumer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210502005004/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)