Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group's Veeva PEAK Services Matrix Assessment 2021

Veeva helps life sciences enterprises manage customer databases, track drug development, and organize clinical trials. Everest Group assessed how 15 life sciences information technology (IT) providers use Veeva and named Accenture a leader for its market impact, vision, and capabilities.









During the pandemic, the cloud has been invaluable to unlock data and improve collaboration across the ecosystem in the race to develop and get a vaccine to the world, said Rob Saiter, managing director, Accenture Life Sciences. The cloud is foundational to the digital transformation that will help speed treatment development and create more meaningful engagement with sites and patients to improve patient outcomes. Earning a leadership position in the Veeva PEAK Services Matrix Assessment is a testament to our teams expertise and successful partnering with our clients.









The Everest Group Veeva PEAK Services Matrix Assessment analyzed IT service providers' Veeva services capabilities, including market trends for Veeva service and enterprise sourcing considerations highlighting the strengths and limitations of each service provider. Everest noted that Accenture has a strong focus on talent and has also invested in building accelerators, solutions, and frameworks to expedite time-to-market for their clients.









Accentures expertise in guiding strategy for cloud capabilities and demonstrated ability to carry out large-scale transformational engagement covering Veevas large portfolio of offerings have earned Accenture its leadership position, said Chunky Satija, practice director at Everest Group. This is essential given an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies experiment with different ways to cut costs while boosting productivity amid the pandemic, and its quite clear the industry is increasingly switching to cloud-based technologies.









