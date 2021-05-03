Logo
JFrog Puts the DevOps Community at "The Epicenter" of Software Innovation at Annual User Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



JFrog Ltd. (JFrog) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced the lineup for its annual DevOps user conference swampUP. The virtual conference will take place on May 25-27 for the Americas and on June 1-3 for the EMEA time zones.



The next digital wave is here and DevOps and software developers are at the epicenter of this next evolution, said Shlomi Ben Haim, co-founder and CEO of JFrog. As DevOps becomes the center of software innovation, and software the enabler of modern businesses, our users become the key players to retain a competitive advantage for their organizations in todays digital age. This is why our swampUP conference is focused on the community, providing an opportunity to come together, learn from one another, and propel DevOps forward, together.



All-virtual for a second year, swampUP2021 puts the developer community at the center of DevOps and DevSecOps, empowering attendees to drive the next wave of digital transformation. Through hands-on training, deep-dive tutorials, keynotes and breakout sessions with DevOps luminaries and industry experts, attendees will uncover the latest technologies and best practices around modern CI/CD, package management, security and DevSecOps, large-scale software distribution, and more.



JFrog is bringing together a lineup of DevOps visionaries and innovators to share their unique vision, insights, and inspiration. Speakers, coming from industries as diverse as financial services, automotive, cyber security, cloud, and more, include:



The annual conference is divided into three parts, across three days:





  • Training+day: The first day focuses on in-depth, live DevOps training across four dedicated tracks: cloud native, CI/CD, security, and software distribution.





  • Conference+day%3A The second conference day offers more than 40 free DevOps talks from world-renowned DevOps gurus. Kicking off with visionary keynotes, followed by thought-provoking breakout sessions and customer case studies. Attendees can choose from a variety of topics, including Enterprise DevOps, Security, Cloud Native, CI/CD, Automation, Digital Transformation, and more. In addition, JFrog is honored to pay tribute+to+Carl+Quinna friend of JFrog and the community at largeby presenting an award in his memory.





  • Tutorial+Day%3A The third and final day of the conference offers tutorials focused on DevOps topics, a live Q&A with technical experts, plus, a showcase from JFrog ecosystem partners.





IDC predicts1 that by 2022 65% of the global GDP will be digitized. As DevOps and secure software delivery increasingly stand at the epicenter of the global economy, so do the developers who make it possible. added Ben Haim. Were proud to invite the DevOps community to join us at swampUP and benefit from the knowledge and expertise of our vibrant DevOps and Software Delivery ecosystem.



Registration+for+swampUP is open and tickets are going quickly. Get your free conference pass and save your seat for the training and tutorial sessions today to ensure you dont miss this world-class event.



To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fswampup.jfrog.com



About JFrog



JFrog is on a Liquid Software mission to enable the flow of software updates seamlessly and securely from the developers keystrokes to production. JFrogs end-to-end, Universal, Hybrid DevOps+Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrogs Platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services (with free tier) on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of developers and thousands of customers, including the majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their DevOps+pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

1IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation 2021 Predictions, Doc # US46880818, October 2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005109/en/

