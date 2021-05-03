Logo
Boingo Selected by Rockefeller Center for Wi-Fi 6 Next-Generation Wireless Network

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Boingo+Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, announced it has been selected by Rockefeller Center to design, install and manage a Wi-Fi 6 network with fast, secure wireless connectivity. New York Citys landmark property spanning 22 acres in the heart of Manhattan will be outfitted with the most advanced Wi-Fi technology to seamlessly deliver connectivity to the venues daily visitors, enable enhanced business operations, and set the stage for a high-bandwidth experience for property tenant employees.



Wi-Fi 6 is the next generation of the Wi-Fi standard and adds increased efficiency, flexibility and scalability to allow new and existing networks increased speed and capacity for innovative applications.



Encompassing three city blocks between Fifth Avenue and the Avenue of the Americas, from 48th to 51st Streets, Rockefeller Center consists of more than seven million square feet spread across 12 buildings featuring world-class shops, restaurants, entertainment venues and office space. For this immense and diverse property, Boingo will launch Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for the indoor and outdoor public spaces.



Rockefeller Center is New York at its bestarchitecture, dining, history, culture, business and the arts all colliding within the heart of the city, said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. Boingo is a Wi-Fi 6 pioneer, and were honored to help power a new generation of connectivity at Rockefeller Center. Our Wi-Fi 6 networks provide the foundation for a host of current and emerging uses from supporting thousands of connected devices to delivering mission-critical business applications, to streaming ultra-high-definition movies or providing touchless health and safety monitoring protocols.



As a Wi-Fi leader known for developing networks in demanding environments, Boingo was chosen for its Wi-Fi 6 solution that can power advanced 5G services with high speeds, low latency, power efficiency and enhanced security. Paired with Passpoint hotspot and offload technology, Rockefeller Center guests, consumers and employees will benefit from a seamless and secure Wi-Fi 6 experience.



Rockefeller Center joins a deep roster of wireless agreements Boingo holds in New York City, including the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to deliver connectivity solutions at the World Trade Center Transportation Hub; John F. Kennedy (JFK), LaGuardia (LGA), and Newark (EWR) airports.



About Boingo Wireless



Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You'll find Boingo connecting people and things at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005149/en/

