CBTS Earns Check Point 5-Star Partner Designation for Security Expertise, Certifications, and Growth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



CBTS, a leading provider of strategic, comprehensive, and services-centric+security architectures, announces it has achieved Check Point 5-Star Partner status and has been recognized for the highest level of expertise across all Check Point security pillars. Building on their innovative partnership, CBTS and Check Point continue to drive significant growth and deliver value to customers with world-class security+for+cloud, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), network, and endpoints, with unified management and extended detection and response (XDR) at its foundation.



With the 5-Star designation, Check Point recognizes CBTS investments in CCSE (Check Point Certified Security Expert) and sales certifications, consistent marketing engagement, and year-over-year increases in security program launches, management, and customer satisfaction.



CBTS is one of fewer than ten Check Point partners from more than 1,000 North American channel partners to achieve 5-Star status.



"We are thrilled for CBTS to leap to the Check Point 5-Star Partner level, leading the way in protecting organizations from advanced security threats during these unprecedented times," said Frank Rauch, Head of WW Channel Sales at Check Point Software Technologies. "CBTS is at the forefront of security across the enterprise eco-system, and customers value their significant focus on SD-WAN security while challenged with implementing remote working at a tremendous scale."



The CBTS+security+approach aligns closely with the goals set under the Check Point Infinity portfolio: Customers deserve to maintain productivity and stay protected in everything they do.



"By leveraging Check Point Infinity, CBTS helps organizations overcome challenges of securing this always-on, work-from-anywhere network, even protecting from unknown threats with its zero-day prevention technology," said Joe Putnick, CBTS Chief Innovation Officer. "Check Point provides the tools in their Infinity portfolio for CBTS to manage security across all three pillars: Harmony Connect to secure the cloud, Quantum Edge for protecting the network, and Harmony Email and Office to secure users and access."



"Check Point is a security company that thinks beyond the technology and focuses on security as a business process," added Eric Miller, CBTS Vice President of Marketing. "We are proud to be awarded Check Point 5-Star Partner status, and thankful to our security experts and leaders for their commitment to delivering best-in-class innovation to protect our clients."



To learn more about the 15-year partnership between CBTS and Check Point, as well as all the security services delivered under the Infinity portfolio designed to modernize your threat detection strategy, click+here.



About CBTS



CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005025/en/

