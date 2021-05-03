Logo
CIBC Innovation Banking Expands North American Coverage With New Boston Office

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce that Joe Hammer is joining its growing North American team as Managing Director, Head of East Coast U.S. Life Sciences and Healthcare. He will be based in CIBC Innovation Bankings new office in Boston, MA.



Mr. Hammer has over two decades of experience in the financial services and healthcare industries. Most recently, he was a Managing Director of Silicon Valley Banks Life Science and Healthcare Corporate Banking practice, working with middle-market private and public companies across the U.S. In this role, he gained deep experience in originating credit facilities for venture-backed and growth-stage companies across the U.S. Previously, Mr. Hammer was the Chief Development Officer at a life sciences subsidiary specializing in business process outsourcing for orphan drug, biopharma, and medical device manufacturers.



We are thrilled to have Joe join our growing team and help us serve the large number of life sciences and healthcare companies on the East Coast, said Jeff Chapman, Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare at CIBC Innovation Banking. Joe has a long track record of success in this space and his experience will be extremely valuable to our team.



Mr. Hammer graduated from GE Healthcares Financial Management Program and GE Corporates Experienced Commercial Leadership Program with distinction. He recently served as Chair of BioForward, Inc. - Wisconsins Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) and AdvaMed Affiliate and was a speaker at the New York Stock Exchanges Life Sciences IPO Summit.



This announcement follows the Fall 2020 expansion of CIBC Innovation Bankings coverage of venture-backed technology companies and venture capital sponsors in the U.S., with additional team members joining CIBC Innovation Banking offices in New York City and Menlo Park. Recent CIBC Innovation Banking financings within the life sciences, healthcare and HCIT sectors include: CipherHealth, Ginger.io, Health Fidelity, PointClickCare, Pomelo, PulmonX (LUNG:NASDAQ) and Vapotherm (VAPO:NYSE).



Joe can be reached at [email protected].



About CIBC Innovation Banking



CIBC+Innovation+Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBCs commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005051/en/

