New Cochlear CoPilot app to help adults improve hearing outcomes through skills training

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Cochlear CoPilot app to help adults improve hearing outcomes through skills training

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Free mobile hearing app designed to help adults with cochlear implants manage hearing performance

- Helping adults build listening and communication skills to improve life with their device

- Hearing and listening skills app designed for iPhone with easy-to-use information, tips and skill builders for everyday activities

PR Newswire

LONE TREE, Colo., May 3, 2021

LONE TREE, Colo., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adults with cochlear implants may be able to improve their listening and communications skills in daily life with the help of a new self-guided digital tool by Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH), the global leader in implantable hearing solutions.

Cochlear CoPilot is a new mobile app to improve hearing techniques. The app is designed for iPhone to provide cochlear implant recipients with information, personalized support, and practical tips for hearing, listening and communication all in the palm of their hand.

For more on Cochlear CoPilot, visit: www.Cochlear.US/CoPilot.

Many adults with cochlear implants don't actively seek appropriate hearing rehabilitation because of a common belief that the hearing technology alone is enough.1 But while a cochlear implant provides access to sound, research shows that rehabilitation that involves knowledge building and hearing skills training will help recipients improve listening and communication in real-world everyday situations.2,3

With this in mind, the app features articles by clinical experts and cochlear implant recipients with tips on a range of topics from listening in noise and managing listening fatigue, to reconnecting to music and communicating in the workplace. Developed using the latest clinical evidence and proven rehabilitation practices, Cochlear CoPilot also features interactive skill builders designed to help improve listening and communication skills.

"The app has helped me with my listening skills and rehab," said Laurie Goodwin, a 58-year-old physical therapist assistant from Florida who says she wouldn't be able to do her job without her cochlear implant. "I find the skill-up listening practice very helpful in trying to understand words."

Our brains continue to learn new skills across our life.4,5,6 People who have had their cochlear implant for many years may be able to improve their listening and communication outcomes with focused attention or active practice.1

"Ten minutes, a few times a week, I think it's really made a huge difference in my focus and the way I look at sound. I've had my implant for 15 years and I've pretty much plateaued with my ability mainly because I don't work on it," said Christine Anthony, a busy mother who runs an IT business in Michigan. "With CoPilot, I love the little listening exercises that help me work on word recognition. I can do them anytime waiting for a cup of coffee or waiting to pick up a kid from soccer practice. It's like playing a short game."

"At Cochlear, we are committed to improving our service and support offerings to help meet the changing needs of our hearing implant recipients," said Ren Courtney, Vice President & General Manager, Recipient Services, Cochlear Americas. "As we saw throughout the pandemic, at-home, digital health services are important now more than ever. The addition of Cochlear CoPilot provides cochlear implant recipients with a simple mobile app to help them build their listening and communication skills from the palm of their hand, so they can be better equipped to hear wherever their day may take them."

Cochlear CoPilot is designed to be convenient and easy to use; it is free for download from the App Store now in the United States and Canada.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)
Cochlear is the global leader in implantable hearing solutions. The company has a global workforce of more than 4,000 people and invests more than AUD$180 million each year in research and development. Products include cochlear implants, bone conduction implants and acoustic implants, which healthcare professionals use to treat a range of moderate to profound types of hearing loss.

Since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 600,000 implantable devices, helping people of all ages, in more than 180 countries, to hear.

www.cochlear.com/us

References

  1. Drouin JR & Theodore RM. (2020). Leveraging interdisciplinary perspectives to optimize auditory training for cochlear implant users. Lang Linguist Compass. 2020 Sep; 14(9): e12394. Available from: https://doi.org/10.1111/lnc3.12394.
  2. Boothroyd A. Adult aural rehabilitation: what is it and does it work? Trends Amplif. 2007 Jun;11(2):6371.
  3. Ferguson M, Maidment D, Henshaw H et al. Evidence-based interventions for adult aural rehabilitation: that was then, this is now. Semin Hear. 2019 Feb;40(1):6884.
  4. Anderson S & Kraus N. Auditory training: evidence for neural plasticity in older adults. Perspect Hear Hear Disord Res Diagn. 2013 May;17:3757.
  5. Zendel B, West GL, Belleville S et al. Musical training improves the ability to understand speech-in-noise in older adults. Neurobiol Aging. 2019 Sep;81:102115.
  6. Pascual-Leone A, Amedi A, Fregni F et al. The plastic human brain cortex. Ann Rev Neurosci 2005 Jul;28:377401.

iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Please seek advice from your health professional about treatments for hearing loss. Outcomes may vary, and your health professional will advise you about the factors which could affect your outcome. Always read the instructions for use. Not all products are available in all countries. Please contact your local Cochlear representative for product information. Views expressed are those of the individual. Consult your health professional to determine if you are a candidate for Cochlear technology.

Cochlear Limited 2021. All rights reserved.

Cochlear CoPilot is a new mobile app to improve hearing techniques. The app is designed for iPhone to provide cochlear implant recipients with information, personalized support, and practical tips for hearing, listening and communication all in the palm of their hand.

(PRNewsfoto/Cochlear Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cochlear-copilot-app-to-help-adults-improve-hearing-outcomes-through-skills-training-301281536.html

SOURCE Cochlear Limited

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)