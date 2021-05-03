Berkshire Hathaway Reports Strong 1st Quarter as Businesses Begin to Recover

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Berkshire Hathaway Reports Strong 1st Quarter as Businesses Begin to Recover

Buffett continues to buy back stock as bargain acquisition deals remain scarce

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Over the weekend,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s $639.05 billion conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (, Financial)">BRK.A)(BRK.B, Financial), reported strong first-quarter results as its businesses began to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

For the three months ended March 31, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company posted net income of $11.71 billion, equating to earnings of $7,638 per Class A share. This was a significant improvement from the $49.75 billion loss it suffered a year ago as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic lowering the value of the company's many equity investments.

Revenue increased slightly from the prior-year quarter to $64.6 billion, surpassing Refinitiv's expectations of $63.66 billion.

e3c6813a49f6fc3e4dc2ee86bf413596.png

Berkshire also reported its operating income increased 20% to $7.02 billion as its wide range of businesses, which include insurance, transportation, utilities, retail and manufacturing, saw signs of recovery as the economy began to reopen.

Regarding its equity investments, the conglomerate registered solid gains, increasing by approximately $4.69 million during the quarter. Berkshire, however, told shareholders not to focus on quarterly fluctuations in investing gains and losses, noting that they are "usually meaningless" and "delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading."

Later this month, Buffett will release Berkshire Hathaway's equity portfolio for the first quarter.

As the deal-making environment has become more competitive and valuations have become lofty, Buffett has refrained from making any significant acquisitions, causing the conglomerate's cash pile to grow 5% during the quarter to more than $145.5 billion. This is just slightly below the record level recorded at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

92e68a9ae3f058f94b1ef3918b3d84bd.png

During the 2021 annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, the Berkshire CEO pointed out that the explosion in activity by special purpose acquisition companies will continue to make it difficult to find bargains.

"It's a killer. The SPACs generally have to spend their money in two years as I understand it. If you put a gun to my head to buy a business in two years, I'd buy one," Buffett said. "There's always pressure from private equity funds."

He also reassured investors that the trend will not last forever.

After seeing a record $24.7 billion in buybacks in 2020 as a result of not making any deals, the company bought back $6.6 billion worth of Berkshire shares during the quarter. During the meeting, Vice Chairman

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) defended the program, saying it is beneficial for existing shareholders.

"If you're repurchasing stock just to bull it higher, it's deeply immoral," Munger said. "But if you're repurchasing stock because it's a fair thing to do in the interest of existing shareholders, it's a highly moral act, and the people that are criticizing it are bonkers."

8c029a15dc61bf9add085af04521ac37.png

On Monday, Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway were up 1.94% at $420,516.63, while Class B shares rose 1.68% to $279.56. Year to date, both the Class A and Class B stock have climbed over 20%.

914c716ab89abbdb2b2aa0306c459016.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg