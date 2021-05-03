McAfee MVISION Cloud Scores 94 out of 100 Against Gartner's 480-point Solution Criteria for Cloud Access Security Brokers





McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has received 94 out of 100 against Gartners 480-point Solution in the 2021 Gartner Solution Scorecard for Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB). The Scorecard, provided independently to every major CASB vendor, is based on an evaluation framework addressing the current and future needs of its customersrating McAfee MVISION Cloud as meeting 97 percent of its Required Criteria across eleven areas including architecture and management, as well as functions such as data security, threat protection and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM).









A complimentary copy of McAfees Scorecard, which showcases the key findings, is available on the McAfee+Web+site.









Were thrilled to be the only CASB product with a score of 94, said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee. McAfee has always offered industry-leading CASB capabilities, and as part of McAfee Unified Cloud Edge platform, provides a comprehensive converged approach to security within the SASE framework. This gives our customers the ability to dramatically reduce the costs and complexity associated with enterprise security, while enabling maximum business agility from the cloud.









The MVISION Cloud family includes a growing collection of cloud security products across several categories, including CASB, Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP). In comparison to other vendors in the Scorecard, McAfee stood out in terms of its API Integration, Data Loss Prevention, Adaptive Access Control, Threat Protection, CSPM and MITRE ATT&CK framework integration.









In addition to receiving such high score in the 2021 Gartner Solution Scorecard for CASBs, McAfee has also been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers for every one of the four years the report has been published.









Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.









