Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Viatris Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Koninklijke Philips NV, Aegon NV, Corteva Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Viatris Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Koninklijke Philips NV, Aegon NV, Corteva Inc, Discovery Inc, Bank of Montreal during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lorne+steinberg+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.
  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 73,680 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
  2. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 125,027 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  3. ING Groep NV (ING) - 515,769 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  4. Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) - 53,101 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.48%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 32,259 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
New Purchase: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $36.94, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 46,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 18,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.670800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1019.18%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $231.478000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 199,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 215.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 359,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 104.33%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $141.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 30,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $109.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $49.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 52,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 69,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aegon NV (AEG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Aegon NV. The sale prices were between $3.88 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $4.54.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.. Also check out:

