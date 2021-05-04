SolarWinds Accelerates its Plan for a Safer SolarWinds and Customer Community With the Appointment of Three New Executives





SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it has extended its executive team with three new appointments: Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer; Tim Brown, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO); and Andrea Webb, SVP, Chief Customer Officer. The newly appointed executive roles reinforce the companys commitment to customer experience and success, security, and product innovations to support an increasingly hybrid IT world.





These three executive functions are strategic in supporting the mission I stated upon joining the company in January 2021to continue to build on the earned trust of our customers by delivering powerful, affordable, and secure solutions, said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO, SolarWinds. The appointment of these new executive roles marks a key moment in our companys evolution, signaling our commitment to invest in the next phase of SolarWinds transformation and growth to better serve the expanding needs of our customers as they accelerate their digital transformation efforts in a hybrid IT world.









EVP, Chief Product Officer, Rohini Kasturi









Rohini Kasturi joined SolarWinds on March 4, 2021 as the new EVP, Chief Product Officer, responsible for the IT operations management product organization, inclusive of engineering, product management, and product marketing. He is a seasoned product executive with more than 25 patents in the SaaS, cloud, data, analytics, security, and SDx spaces. He comes to SolarWinds from Pulse Secure where, as Chief Product Officer, he transformed its on-premises product portfolio to SaaS while driving product excellence.









Kasturi will define the SolarWinds product strategy and be a part of a global organization responsible for product management and positioning and engineering execution. He will also lead the development, launch, and integration of new and enhanced SolarWinds products, accelerating the companys integrated journey into cloud and SaaS in support of hybrid deployments.









Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President, Security, Tim Brown









Tim Brown joined the company in 2017 as Vice President, Security with responsibilities spanning internal IT security, product security and security strategy, and has now expanded his role as SolarWinds CISO. As a former Dell Fellow and CTO, Brown understands the challenges and aspirations of the person responsible for driving digital innovation and change. He has over 25 years of experience developing and implementing security technology. He is also an avid inventor and holds 18 issued patents on security-related topics.









As CISO and Vice President, Security, Brown will be responsible for SolarWinds security compliance, internal audit, IT operations, risk measurement and remediation efforts. He will promote the companys Secure+by+Design initiative internally and externally, enabling SolarWinds and the overall development community to produce exemplary secure and resilient software and services.









SVP, Chief Customer Officer, Andrea Webb









Since joining the company in 2002, Andrea Webb has built a world-class team contributing heavily to the renewals, customer service, sales engineering, and customer success areas of the business.









In her new role as SVP, Chief Customer Officer, Webb will focus on expanding our customer success culture and simplifying user experiences. She will be tasked with improving the teams ability to share expertise across the organization in support of the SolarWinds vision to put customer success at the forefront of its corporate strategy. Webbs team will be responsible for the companys comprehensive post-sale customer experience, partnering closely with global sales leaders on the end-to-end customer lifecycle.









Im delighted to appoint Tim, Rohini, and Andrea to their new, respective roles at SolarWinds, added Ramakrishna. Im confident their experience and leadership will help us successfully accelerate our focus on customer success, security and product innovation.









About SolarWinds









SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwideregardless of type, size, or complexitythe power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionalsIT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK+community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.









