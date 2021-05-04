Logo
ChromaDex and Ro Partner for New Product Development

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today that it entered into a strategic supply agreement for Niagen with Ro, a healthcare-technology company. The agreement provides Ro with rights to ChromaDexs patented nicotinamide riboside ingredient Niagen, the sole active ingredient in Tru Niagen, for specially formulated Roman products.



Ro has made great strides in a short period of time and we are looking forward to working with them to improve the well-being of their customers through healthy aging with Tru Niagen, said Frank Fazio, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at ChromaDex.



We look forward to working with the highly respected team at ChromaDex who has pioneered breakthrough clinical evidence surrounding Niagen, said George Koveos, Chief Operating Officer at Ro.



As demonstrated in published human trials, Niagen safely and effectively increases NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which are critical to healthy cellular function and vitality. Levels of NAD+ decline with age, which can be further exacerbated by other metabolic and environmental stressors, including stress on the immune system, sleep disruption, sun exposure, and alcohol consumption.



For additional information about ChromaDex, please visit www.chromadex.com.



For additional information about Ro, please visit www.ro.co.



About ChromaDex:


ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), which is protected by ChromaDexs patent portfolio along with other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.



About Ro:


Ro is the healthcare technology company building a patient-centric healthcare system. Ros vertically integrated primary care platform powers a personalized, end-to-end healthcare experience from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. With a nationwide provider network, in-home care API, and proprietary pharmacy distribution centers, Ro seamlessly connects telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy services to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare without the need for insurance. Since 2017, Ro has facilitated more than six million digital healthcare visits in nearly every county in the United States, including 98% of primary care deserts. Visit Ro.co for more information.



Forward-Looking Statements:


This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to the results of clinical studies. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005399/en/

