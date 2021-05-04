Ansys Named Finalist in Fast Company 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards is focused on social good, seeking to elevate products and concepts that make the world better

Ansys recognized as a finalist in the Software category; receives honorable mention in the Healthcare category

The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) was recognized as a finalist in the Software category and received an honorable mention in the Healthcare category.

Ansys was recognized for generating a digital twin of the human heart. Ansys is working to revolutionize the treatment of potentially fatal heart arrythmias by creating patient-specific digital twins of human hearts that can be used to plan treatments and guide medical procedures. A key component of the digital twin is Ansys' reduced order model (ROM), a simplified version of a high-fidelity model that makes computations faster with minimal sacrifice in predictive accuracy. While a simulation of a full model may consume hours, a ROM significantly speeds up the process, empowering a cardiologist to view results in real time.

This digital twin combines MRI imaging of the heart with a physics-based electrophysiological simulation, which will enable physicans to visualize a complete picture of the heart's function, including the entire electric field that keeps it beating. Further development, testing and regulatory approvals are ongoing to achieve full-scale deployment of the digital twin into operating rooms.

A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.

"Ansys' industry-leading simulation solutions have the potential to transform patient-specific healthcare," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys. "In this case, through our work on the digital twin of a human heart we are working to provide surgeons with valuable patient information, reduce the duration of ablation procedures and enhance fidelity."

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

