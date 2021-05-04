Shutterstock Editorial Partners With A+E Networks® for Distribution of The A+E Networks® Footage Archive

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shutterstock Editorial Partners With A+E Networks® for Distribution of The A+E Networks® Footage Archive

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

In a multi-year agreement, A+E Networks becomes a key footage collection and production partner available only at Shutterstock Editorial

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, together with A+E Networks, a global multi-platform content company, today announced an exclusive editorial archival footage partnership to represent The A+E Networks Archive, featuring some of the most popular and culturally-relevant brands in media, including The HISTORY Channel, A&E, Lifetime, and more.

Photo Credit: A+E Networks/Shutterstock

The A+E Networks Footage Archive provides unparalleled access to an unrivaled key collection. From stunning nature visuals, to iconic military and war reenactments, as well as new-to-market, pre-cleared assets for commercial projects, this remarkable footage archive will enable storytelling opportunities across multiple verticals for producers, publishers and documentary filmmakers. This exclusive archival footage collection will form part of Shutterstock Editorial Video which launched in October 2020. With access to over 300,000 clips, Editorial Video has best-in-quality video content, featuring premium live and archival clips across News, Entertainment, Fashion and UGC.

"Shutterstock is in an exciting period of transformation, as a trusted creative and distribution partner to the world's brands, agencies, production companies and media," said Candice Murray, VP of Editorial at Shutterstock. "The archive of A+E Networks is an exceptional curation of imagery, footage, b-roll and CGI content, and we are thrilled to showcase this unique collection for visual storytelling that will captivate and resonate with audiences globally."

"As one of the most innovative storytelling companies in the world, A+E Networks engages worldwide audiences across multiple platforms through its portfolio of media brands, including The HISTORY Channel, A&E and Lifetime," said Mark Garner, Executive Vice President of Global Content Sales and Business Development, A+E Networks. "We are excited to partner with Shutterstock, a powerful creative platform with tremendous global reach. Never before have we provided this level of unparalleled access to our archives, one of the most unique footage libraries in existence."

Visit Editorial Video to access The A+E Networks Archive.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 1.7 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 370 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

ABOUT A+E NETWORKS

A+E Networks is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally-relevant brands in media including A&E, Lifetime, The HISTORY Channel, LMN, FYI, VICE TV and Blaze. A+E Networks' portfolio extends across platforms and genres, with a scripted production division, A+E Studios; unscripted production through Six West Media; independent film unit A&E IndieFilms; watch apps, games, FAST channels, AVOD, and SVOD initiatives including Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault; and podcasts such as History This Week, through A+E Digital; Experiential/branded live events and Ecommerce through A+E Consumer Enterprises; and branded channels, content distribution and scripted/unscripted co-productions around the world through A+E International. A+E Networks' channels and branded programming reach more than 335 million households in over 200 territories in 41 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aenetworks and Facebook at facebook.com/AENetworks.

Photo Credit: A+E Networks/Shutterstock

Photo Credit: A+E Networks/Shutterstock

Shutterstock/A+E Networks logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutterstock-editorial-partners-with-ae-networks-for-distribution-of-the-ae-networks-footage-archive-301282730.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)