Qualcomm and LitePoint Enter Into Agreement for Testing Small Cell Products

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

LitePoint 5G Test System Enabled to Test Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced it has signed an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to support LitePoints development of its 5G test solutions for the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells (FSM 100xx) to accelerate small cell deployment.

Small cells are crucial for mobile operator 5G network deployments, as they are designed to provide increased coverage and uniform 5G user experiences while delivering high data rate and low latencies. Specifically, 5G small cells offer superior power consumption and performance while enabling greater coverage and throughput in high-density, metropolitan areas and growing, indoor enterprise environments.

To address the emerging 5G small cell market and accelerating 5G deployments in outdoor metropolitan and indoor enterprise locations, LitePoint offers its 5G test solutions, which have been updated to provide comprehensive non-signaling test coverage of small cell base stations.

This 5G small cell engagement is built on longstanding, trusted and successful cooperation between the companies for many years and leverages their in-depth expertise to enable 5G small cells, said Rex Chen, Director of Strategic Business Development at LitePoint. We are pleased to work with Qualcomm to support product design through manufacturing test for its 5G small cell solution.

We are pleased to be working with LitePoint to support the rapidly growing 5G industry with enhanced mobile broadband connectivity by improving network coverage, capacity, performance and power efficiency through our advanced 5G RAN solutions," said Victor Abramsky, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By working with industry-leaders like LitePoint, we can accelerate the deployment of 5G small cells globally by providing customers with advanced 5G technologies.

Technical Details
LitePoints IQgig-5G is a fully integrated, versatile multiband millimeter wave (mmWave) non-signaling test solution and the first of its kind to support all 5G FR2 frequencies within the 23-45GHz frequency range. All signal generation, analysis, processing, and RF front-end switching are self-contained inside a single chassis. The one-box design makes it simple to set up, use and maintain in order to achieve reliable measurements. The test system enables small cell waveform generation and analysis for 5G radio technologies, provides an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) and allows for real-time RF parametric analysis for small cell products.

The Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells (FSM 100xx) is the industrys first 5G NR solution for small cells. The 10nm solution supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. This platform is designed to support original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to reuse both software and hardware designs across sub-6GHz and mmWave products.

For more information on LitePoints 5G testing solutions, visit https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqgig-5g/.

About LitePoint
LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the worlds most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for todays demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devicesthe Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (

TER, Financial), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2020, Teradyne had revenue of $3.1 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

CONTACT:
Andy Blanchard
Corporate Communications
Teradyne, Inc.
1 (978) 370-2425
[email protected]

