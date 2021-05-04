Logo
Portworx Enhances PX-Backup to Enable Secure, Self-Service Experience for Protecting Kubernetes Applications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PX-Backup 2.0 protects entire Kubernetes applications, delivering new enterprise-grade features, enhanced security, and expanded ecosystem support

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 4, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Portworx by Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the most complete Kubernetes Data Services Platform, announced PX-Backup 2.0, the new release of its market-leading application and data protection platform for modern applications. Enhanced features enable enterprises to increase security with role-based access controls, improve data protection intelligence with a new Activity Timeline Dashboard and search to manage the backup process, and protect Kubernetes applications running on more ecosystem platforms.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewsfoto/Pure Storage)

Built to address the unique nature of Kubernetes, PX-Backup 2.0 by Portworx provides IT teams at enterprise-scale organizations with the secure, self-service experience necessary to efficiently and successfully protect modern applications. New features and capabilities include:

  • Secure Self-Service with Role Based Access Control (RBAC): PX-Backup 2.0 provides granular role-based access controls that integrate with corporate authentication systems like LDAP and Active Directory to enable a secure, self-service experience. Customers can now map users and user groups to specific roles, while administrators can control the permissions and level of user access in PX-Backup.
  • Improved Data Protection Intelligence with Backup Activity Timeline Dashboard: A self-service dashboard providing daily and monthly graphical views of backup activities and statuses. Users can now obtain an at-a-glance view of all backup jobs in progress, and can easily filter and view the jobs on an hourly or daily basis.
  • Better Usability with Application Grouping: Improved usability by making the Kubernetes application, as opposed to a pod, or object, a primary filter to setup and manage backups. As a result, users can optimize views for applications instead of individual resources and can scale the user interface for hundreds of namespaces and thousands of resources.
  • Extended Ecosystem Support: Broad backup and recovery support for ecosystem Kubernetes offerings, including VMware Tanzu and Microsoft Azure by leveraging native CSI integration. Now PX-Backup can protect applications running on these platforms, even if a customer is not using PX-Store.
  • Availability in Cloud Marketplaces: PX-Backup can be purchased from the AWS Marketplace and IBM Cloud Catalog with unified billing.

Data protection is increasingly critical, yet many organizations struggle, particularly in complex, distributed Kubernetes environments where traditional, server-based data protection methods can't scale effectively. In fact, approximately 75 percent of IT professionals wrongly believe that container-based applications can be backed up in the same way as individual applications, according to Enterprise Strategy Group1. As a result, enterprises are at risk of significant process delays, unplanned downtime, and possible data loss in the event of common operational failures.

"Protecting Kubernetes applications in highly dynamic environments requires a completely different approach - one that has container granularity, is Kubernetes-aware and multi-cloud. With PX-Backup 2.0, enterprises can protect their mission critical Kubernetes applications with a secure, self-service experience designed specifically for these modern complex environments." -- Murli Thirumale, VP and GM, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage.

PX-Backup 2.0 and PX-Backup in AWS Marketplace will be available by the end of May 2021. To learn more, visit:

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

About Portworx by Pure Storage
Portworx, acquired by Pure Storage in October 2020, is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. Portworx partners with Amazon, Google, IBM, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays.

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Enterprise Strategy Group, 30 Dec. 2020, www.esg-global.com/research/esg-research-report-data-protection-trends-and-strategies-for-containers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portworx-enhances-px-backup-to-enable-secure-self-service-experience-for-protecting-kubernetes-applications-301283145.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

