BMO Shares Progress on IFC led Operating Principles for Impact Management in First Disclosure Statement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BMO Shares Progress on IFC led Operating Principles for Impact Management in First Disclosure Statement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 4, 2021

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In May 2020, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) became the first major bank in Canada to sign the International Finance Corporation (IFC) led Operating Principles for Impact Management ("the Principles"). The Principles set a market standard for investing by which investors seek to contribute to measurable positive social or environmental impacts alongside financial returns, in a transparent and accountable way. Signatories commit to upholding 9 principles, including defining impact objectives, assessing the expected impact of investments, monitoring and reporting on progress.

As part of its pledge, BMO has published its first Disclosure Statement which affirms that the bank has established procedures that ensure investments made through the $250 million BMO Impact Fund are managed in alignment with the Principles. The Fund's goal is to find and scale solutions to sustainability challenges and was established as part of BMO's Purpose, its commitment to sustainable finance and a sustainable future.

"In setting up the BMO Impact Fund as part of our broader Sustainable Finance commitment, we wanted to implement processes that met the high-water mark of impact fund management," said Jonathan Hackett, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance at BMO. "The Principles provide us with that benchmark, have helped inform our impact assessment and management throughout the investment lifecycle, and help us to prioritize investments that demonstrably contribute to sustainability objectives."

The Disclosure Statement, which can be read here, describes the Fund's strategy and focus areas, as well as the bespoke methodology BMO has developed to assess impact at a portfolio and individual investment level.

BMO continues to make significant progress on its Purpose to double the good for a sustainable future:

  • In 2019, BMO unveiled its Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, announcing commitments to double the good for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society
  • BMO has been carbon neutral across its operations since 2010 and in October 2020 reached a key milestone in matching 100 per cent of electricity usage with renewable electricity
  • In 2019, BMO issued a $500 million USD Sustainability Bond with use of proceeds tied to the UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • In February 2021, BMO provided the first labelled Green Loan in Canadian history to Atlantic Packaging to finance a new 100 percent recycled containerboard facility, and worked with Atlantic to publish a Green Financing Framework
  • In March 2021, the bank announced its climate ambition, including plans to build unique climate analytics capabilities to be its clients' lead partner in the transition to a net zero world. As part of the announcement the bank introduced the BMO Climate Institute, a multi-disciplinary organization harnessing science, analytics powered by innovative technology and industry leading expertise. As part of its commitment to Sustainable Finance, BMO has committed to deploying $300 billion in sustainable lending and underwriting by 2025

BMO's leadership on sustainability has been recognized on numerous rankings:

  • Ranked 15th on The Wall Street Journal's 2020 list of the 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World, third overall on Social Capital BMO was the only North American bank included
  • Top North American bank on Corporate Knights' 2021 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World for the second year in a row
  • Ranked in the top 10 per cent of banks globally on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and the top North American bank
  • Scored an A- on the 2020 CDP Climate Change disclosure
  • Ethisphere Institute's 2020 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies
  • Corporate Knights 2020 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada
  • Joint winner of Environmental Finance's 2021 Lead Manager of the Year, Social Bonds Local Authority/Municipality category

For more information on BMO's commitment to a sustainable future, please visit the bank's Sustainability Report. To learn more about sustainable finance at BMO click here. For BMO's climate ambition, visit our Climate page.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-shares-progress-on-ifc-led-operating-principles-for-impact-management-in-first-disclosure-statement-301283163.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)