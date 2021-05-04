Logo
Interlink Electronics Appoints Gene Chen VP of Engineering & Advanced Materials

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dr. Gene Chen will spearhead Interlink's ongoing product development initiatives.

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK)world-leading trusted technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) devices, sensors, and other cutting-edge technologiesis pleased to announce Dr. Gene Chen has joined the team as vice president of engineering and advanced materials. Chen will head up the company's new R&D and materials science laboratory in Camarillo, Calif., and direct its global engineering team.

Chen comes to Interlink with more than two decades of experience in electrical engineering and has managed teams and projects in a variety of fields, including force sensing technology. Prior to joining Interlink, he was CTO at force sensor company New Degree Technology, where he led its R&D and product development teams. His diverse, interdisciplinary background has also included roles managing projects working on nanomaterials and advanced materials for applications ranging from LEDs and OLEDs to semiconductors to dielectric coatings for spaceships. Chen has also served on numerous grant review panels for the NSF and Department of Energy.

"Interlink is constantly pushing its technological horizons forward, with a particular emphasis on developing original, in-house product solutions," said Steven N. Bronson, chairman, president, and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "Capitalizing on Gene's experience managing projects in advanced materials, we can extend our product offerings."

Chen earned a doctorate of philosophy in electrical engineeringfocusing on electro-physics and microelectronicsfrom the University of Maryland, College Park. An active member of the scientific community, he holds 14 patents, has published 17 scientific papers, and has sat on multiple peer review panels.

"It's wonderful to be joining Interlink during this amazing period of expansion," said Dr. Chen. "The company's recent investments in resources and personnel will allow us the freedom to develop new technological solutions that shake up the status quo."

About Interlink Electronics
Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of marketsincluding medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial controlproviding standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, Calif. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Investor Relations:
Steven N. Bronson, CEO & President
[email protected]
805-617-4419

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interlink-electronics-appoints-gene-chen-vp-of-engineering--advanced-materials-301283279.html

SOURCE Interlink Electronics

