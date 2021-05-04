Teradata Expands Data Analytics Offerings on Google Cloud





Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics, today announced a set of enhancements for Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud, making it easier for Teradata customers to use the Google Cloud services they prefer in a Consumption pricing model. The platform enhancements highlight Teradatas commitment to its Google Cloud offering, as well as its commitment to provide Vantage customers with the choice, integration, and consistency they need to leverage their modern data platform in the cloud.









Teradata provides customers with a multi-cloud data platform enabling rich analytics, real-time data intelligence and connection to the familiar business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) services they need to build and operate new applications. Software consistency for all Vantage environments means that customers who want to modernize their data analytic ecosystem by migrating workloads and capabilities into Google Cloud can use Teradata Vantage with their preferred Google Cloud tools and services. Such capabilities enable customers to perform bespoke enterprise analytics on all available data whether in Vantage, Google Cloud Storage, Dataproc, or myriad other data stores. It's now possible for customers to replace their old processes with native Google Cloud services without disrupting the use of Teradata Vantage as the data analytics engine. Teradata customers often run data workloads at the largest scale across almost all industries and typically require the performance and value that Vantage offers to run a modern data warehouse in the cloud.









Organizations want access to all of their data regardless of where it lives and must analyze and visualize data using cloud services across a consistent data platform. At Teradata, we offer data freedom to our customers so they can use Vantage to enable the apps and services they are building with their favorite Google Cloud capabilities in their DevOps workflows, said Barry Russell, SVP Business Development and GM of Cloud at Teradata. We continue to prioritize cloud-first development across the entire company. Since launching our Google Cloud offering last year, we have been helping numerous customers around the globe migrate and modernize their cloud data warehouses.









Subscriptions to Vantage+on+Google+Cloud include the latest Teradata software, Google Cloud compute and storage resources, and environment management. Using Vantage for data analytics means customers can respond quickly to emerging situations while freeing up OpEx and time to focus on more valuable activities. Teradata handles performance, security, availability, and operations of a customers analytics infrastructure using Google Cloud resources.









Integration and Interoperability with First-Party Services on Google Cloud









Teradata Vantage now includes first-party services integration with Dataflow, a stream/batch data processing service. This augments integration and interoperability of Vantage with over a dozen other Google Cloud services, including:















AI Platform









Google Cloud Data Fusion









Google Cloud Data Loss Prevention









Google Cloud Dataflow









Google Cloud Dataproc









Google Cloud Datastore









Google Cloud Functions









Google Cloud Interconnect









Google Cloud Key Management Service









Google Cloud Marketplace









Google Cloud Pub/Sub









Google Cloud Storage









Looker













Connectivity to BigQuery and Dataproc









As companies move more of their data infrastructure to the cloud or even to multiple clouds the number of different data stores and processing engines grows exponentially. Teradata Vantage, as a modern data platform, embraces this approach and is unique in providing choice and consistency throughout the cloud ecosystem.









With the latest release of Teradata+QueryGrid, Vantage customers can connect to, join, and seamlessly run queries on data stored in Google Cloud Storage through Google Cloud Dataproc as well as in Google BigQuery via Starburst Enterprise Presto. Giving Teradata customers access to run analytics on all their relevant data, at scale and regardless of where it is stored, makes Vantage an effective platform for leveraging data as an asset.









Consumption Pricing









Teradatas Consumption+Pricing a usage-based option with automatic elasticity is right for organizations or workloads where its important to tie cost with value. By paying only for compute resources consumed for successful queries plus storage -- businesses choosing this model achieve a risk-free option for experimenting with new analytics because they do not pay for what they do not use.









Consumption Pricing is now available for Vantage on Google Cloud.









Availability









Enhanced connectivity and integration with first-party services for Teradata Vantage+on+Google+Cloud is now generally available worldwide, along with Consumption Pricing.









Google Cloud regions from which Vantage on Google Cloud can be delivered now are in countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, and the United States. Future regions planned include Brazil, Finland, Hong Kong, India, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan.









Note to Investors









