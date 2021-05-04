AeroVironment Completes Acquisition of Telerob, Expanding Multi-Domain Robotic Systems Offering and Global Presence

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AeroVironment Completes Acquisition of Telerob, Expanding Multi-Domain Robotic Systems Offering and Global Presence

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



AeroVironment%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it was granted clearance from the German government and completed the previously+announced acquisition of Telerob Gesellschaft fr Fernhantierungstechnik mbH (Telerob), in a $45.4 million (37.5 million) cash transaction and the pay-off of approximately $9.4 million (7.8 million) in Telerobs debt at closing. Telerob now operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AeroVironment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005768/en/

AeroVironment completes acquisition of Telerob, a leader in ground robotic solutions, to expand multi-domain robotic systems offering and global presence. (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)

AeroVironment completes acquisition of Telerob, a leader in ground robotic solutions, to expand multi-domain robotic systems offering and global presence. (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)



Our acquisition of Telerob marks a significant expansion to our portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, from small and medium unmanned aircraft systems, to tactical missile systems and now, unmanned ground vehicles, said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment president and chief executive officer. We welcome the talented Telerob team and look forward to delivering even more capability to our customers in the United States and more than 50 allied countries around the world.



The entire Telerob team is excited to join forces with AeroVironment so we can deliver our expanded offering to current and new customers around the world, said Norbert Gebbeken, Telerob managing director. Delivering intelligent, multi-domain robotic solutions, both in the air and on the ground, can help more customers achieve their mission objectives. Working together with the AeroVironment team in the future has the potential to create even more compelling solutions in multiple applications and industries.



Founded in 1994, Telerob offers one of the industrys most advanced and comprehensive turn-key unmanned ground robotics solutions, including the telemax and tEODor EVO family of UGVs, fully-equipped transport vehicles and training, repair and support services. Telerobs cutting-edge solutions safely and effectively perform a variety of dangerous missions, including explosive ordinance disposal (EOD), hazardous materials handling (HAZMAT) and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threat assessment. Telerobs ruggedized UGVs possess all-terrain capabilities and offer some of the most advanced, specialized, precision manipulators, autonomous functionality and intuitive operation to deliver a high degree of mission flexibility. Telerobs customers span 45 countries and numerous applications, including homeland security, emergency response and defense. Telerob is based near Stuttgart, Germany.



AeroVironment submitted a proposal with Telerob for the United States Air Force 10-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Large Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) robot program, announced in October 2020. The Air Force has not announced the awardee for this program.



To learn more about advanced ground robotic solutions from Telerob, an AeroVironment Company, visit www.avinc.com%2Fugv.



ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.



AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.



ABOUT TELEROB, AN AEROVIRONMENT COMPANY



Telerob, an AeroVironment Company, is a leading manufacturer of defense and homeland security solutions based in Ostfildern near Stuttgart, Germany. The product range includes remote-controlled unmanned ground vehicles for disarming improvised explosive devices and investigating CBRN hazards, fully equipped service vehicles, as well as mobile system solutions ensuring the safety and security of critical infrastructure and people. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telerob.com%2Fen%2F.



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT



Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the Telerob acquisition, including by retaining key employees and customers; the risk that disruptions will occur from the acquisitions that will harm our business or any acquired businesses; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate acquired operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs, including the expansion of international locations; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005768/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)