SINTX Technologies Files Multiple New U.S. and International Patent Applications

SALT LAKE CITY, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) ( SINT) (SINTX or the Company), an original equipment manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced today multiple U.S. and international patent applications for development of new technologies utilizing the Companys silicon nitride.



The following expand on several existing antipathogenic and coating-technology patent applications:

Systems and Methods for Rapid Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 by Silicon Nitride, Copper and Aluminum Nitride

Antipathogenic Composites and Devices and Methods of Use Thereof

Antipathogenic Face Mask

Systems and Methods for Physical Vapor Deposition of Silicon Nitride Coatings Having Antimicrobial and Osteogenic Enhancements

Methods of Silicon Nitride Laser Cladding

Methods for Laser Coating of Silicon Nitride on a Metal Substrate

The patent applications largely relate to the development of antipathogenic and/or osteogenic composite systems, methods, devices, and surface coatings. The technologies can be applied in antipathogenic devices such as face masks and filters, or in medical devices such as orthopedic, wound care dressings, and dental implants. The patent applications are an important milestone in SINTXs commitment to leverage the inherent antipathogenic and osteogenic properties of silicon nitride in powders and coatings to address viral diseases such as COVID-19 and to improve outcomes in medical device implantations.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and ASD9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

