Fiscal Stimulus Could Turn From a Tailwind to a Headwind for Wall Street

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fiscal Stimulus Could Turn From a Tailwind to a Headwind for Wall Street

Higher corporate taxes equal lower equity prices

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rising government spending of all sorts has been good for Wall Street thus far. It has helped raise household incomes and expenditures, as evidenced by recent macroeconomic indicators.

Personal income jumped 21.1% month over month in March, rebounding from a 7% drop in February. It was the most significant rise on record, reflecting an increase in government social benefits as most Americans received stimulus checks under The American Rescue Plan Act.

Personal spending increased 4.2% from March, the most significant increase in consumption since June 2020, as households received an additional round of direct economic impact payments from the government.

Higher household expenditures, in turn, have translated into higher sales for listed companies, boosting their top and bottom lines.

S&P 500 companies have reported the highest earnings growth since 2010, according to FactSet, which is keeping tabs on the first-quarter earnings season.

But growing government spending must be paid for either by the government issuing more debt and raising taxes.

Both options are bad for the economy and bad for Wall Street, especially higher corporate taxes.

They are bad for the economy because of the "crowding out" effect. That's the negative impact of corporate taxes on corporate investments, as corporations hand a chunk of their earnings to government bureaucrats to invest rather than plowing into their projects.

Simply put, government dollars boost economic activity and jobs in one area of the economy while depressing them in another.

Meanwhile, rising corporate taxes are bad for Wall Street because they reduce the cash flow to stockholders and, therefore, shave off every profitable listed company's intrinsic value. "Higher tax rates mean lower earnings," Quo Vadis President John Zolidis said. "Higher tax rates also reduce a company's economic return. A business' economic return (how much value it creates for shareholders) determines in part what multiple it should trade relative to earnings. A lower return equals a lower multiple. Thus, higher tax rates for corporations will result in lower earnings (the 'E') and also justify a lower earnings multiple (how you get to the 'P' in the price to earnings ratio (PE)."

Simply put, higher corporate taxes equal lower equity prices.

While it is still unclear which taxes the government will hike and how much, one thing is clear: Wall Street should begin factoring in higher taxes in its valuation models. And that isn't a positive thing for equities in the future.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.